New mayor, new police chief? | Morning Newsletter

The Philadelphia mayor’s race could decide the future of a city employee who’s not up for election: Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw. The candidates have faced repeated questions on the campaign trail if they’ll retain her. The answers have ranged from lukewarm support to outright criticism, but most have offered noncommittal answers.

There’s a chance Danielle Outlaw could keep her post after Philly chooses a new mayor ... but it’d be unusual.

Reminder: Based on history, the next mayor is likely to pick a new police chief. The last Philly mayor to hold on to the incumbent commissioner was John Street, who retained John Timoney upon being sworn in 2000.

While noting that ethics rules ban her from speaking to mayoral candidates about their plans, Outlaw told The Inquirer that she’s focused on crime prevention, improving clearance rates, and implementing policy reforms.

Outlaw took office in February 2020 and became the first Black woman to lead the department. She quickly found herself facing multiple crises, including the onset of the pandemic, record gun violence, and the police department’s highly-criticized response to the racial justice protests over the murder of George Floyd that cost the city $10 million in lawsuit settlements.

Note: In fairness, several of Outlaw’s obstacles were not unique to Philly.

Maria Quiñones Sánchez was the first Latina to serve on Philadelphia City Council.

Much of Philadelphia knows the former District 7 Councilmember as a fighter who was willing to go toe-to-toe with Mayor Jim Kenney and the building trade unions. But for North Philly’s Latino communities, the former mayoral candidate is simply “Maria from the Barrio:” a longtime neighbor who shows up on her stoop, at events, and in City Hall.

Necessary context: District 7 has long held the largest proportion of Philadelphia’s Latino population — which has grown by more than 20% since 2010 — and retains the highest poverty rate of any Council district.

Some of Quiñones Sánchez’s wins for Kensington included a nearly $2 million renovation of Norris Square Park and the creation of the Land Bank, which helped residents cheaply purchase city-owned land for use as gardens.

Keep reading to learn what Quiñones Sánchez’s campaign and service meant for majority Latino neighborhoods in the city.

👀 Watching: Fox News and Dominion Voting Systems settled in the $1.6 billion defamation case just before the trial began. Fox News faces another from election company Smartmatic.

🍅 Sharing: What you need to know to join a Philadelphia community garden for the 2023 growing season.

