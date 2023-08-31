The school voucher debate is back | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

You can expect partly sunny skies and high of 79.

The biggest celebratory news is Phillies star Bryce Harper belting his 300th career home run. We have more info on that later in the newsletter.

But first, our lead story explains the latest on the issue of school vouchers in Pennsylvania.

The GOP-controlled state Senate again approved a $100 million initiative that would allow some students in Pennsylvania’s poorest districts to attend private schools.

Reminder: The move comes less than a month after Gov. Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, vetoed the same proposal that he helped develop. Shapiro led the state through a monthlong state budget impasse after negotiations broke down between him, Senate Republicans, and House Democrats over this issue.

The Senate also cut a number of Democratic priorities from the state’s spending plan, including tens of millions of dollars in supplementary funding for the poorest school districts and money to continue a home-repair assistance program.

Republicans say they are “negotiating in public” and now the ball is in House Democrats’ court. Meanwhile, House Democrats still don’t want to vote on a school voucher bill.

City and school district officials Wednesday announced that students and families will notice strengthened security when school starts next week.

The district will be using drones to monitor events and tools with artificial intelligence to scan students for guns. It also plans to invest in digital cameras for all schools and significantly enhance police presence at arrival and dismissals.

Important note: In the 2022-23 school year, 199 public school students were shot and 33 killed.

Labor Day is creeping up, so columnist Stephanie Farr asked what Philadelphians consider to be the most inherently Philly jobs.

Below are a couple of the highlights:

SEPTA bus driver: It takes someone with a no-nonsense attitude to drive a 40-foot bus through Philly streets plagued with potholes while dealing with dozens of passengers throughout the day. Notable examples include Eric “Bus Driver Doo” Lilley and Chris DeShields Pole greaser: This one is my personal favorite. This gig wasn’t a thing until the Phillies’ 2009 World Series run. The city initially tried Crisco to deter fans from climbing poles but switched to hydraulic fluid. Neither has been effective.

