The Pennsylvania Republican Senate primary recount is underway, with the Philly vote expected to be re-tabulated this afternoon.

Would firing Joe Girardi actually change anything for the Phillies?

For decades, private swim clubs have been a quintessential part of lazy, hazy summers in the Philadelphia region. In recent years, many have remained a kind of throwback to simpler times, a space for kids to traipse around barefoot from the pool to the snack bar to the shuffleboard courts without the distraction of cell phones or computer screens.

Now, as the third pandemic summer begins, pool owners and managers say the allure has never been stronger. They’re raring to go for summer 2022, reporting pre-COVID membership numbers or better, expanding or improving their amenities, bringing back a full complement of social events, and doing well enough to offset the rising cost of chlorine and other products.

“Our last three years have been the best seasons here in 20 years,” said one owner. “People want to stay close to home and be outside with friends.” Keep reading for more.

In addition to Erin’s story on thriving private swim clubs, columnist Helen Ubiñas has a wonderful story on the changing of the (life)guards at Philly pools, as some senior citizens are stepping up to fill the city’s massive shortage and help keep pools open. You can read more here.

The Pottstown family that lost five members including four children when their house exploded Thursday had moved from Northeast Philadelphia to seek a quieter place to live outside the city.

The delay in confronting the shooter in the Uvalde, Texas, school massacre could result in criminal charges against the police.

Despite the Pennsylvania Republican senate primary being too close to call, Mehmet Oz has been acting like he’s already won the race.

The Phillies are in the midst of a three-game series with the Mets — and there are questions surrounding manager Joe Girardi’s job security. 🔒

Local Coronavirus Numbers: Here’s your daily look at the latest COVID-19 data.

