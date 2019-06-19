Bridget Hunt, center, and her husband Steve Hunt, stand for a photo with their family. The two met in the mid-2000s at Gordon College in Massachusetts when Bridget, as a college freshman, took Steve's religion course. The two later began dating, and today have been married for 13 years. But had they met today, their relationship might not have played out the same, as Gordon now bans such relationships. More colleges are taking that step.