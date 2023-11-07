🗳️It’s Election Day | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Today’s the big day. The polls in Pennsylvania open at 7 a.m. and you’ll have until 8 p.m. to cast your vote. Leave your jacket at home, temperatures are forecast to reach 70 degrees.

The most high-profile race on the ballot is the Philly mayor’s race. Voters will choose the city’s 100th mayor.

Other key races include Philadelphia City Council seats, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, county commissioners, and the New Jersey legislature.

Our lead story takes a closer look at the at-large Philly City Council races. It follows Republicans and progressives as they competed to expand their bases during the final days of a heated campaign.

In today’s general election, two Republicans and two third-party candidates are running for a pair of at-large Philadelphia City Council seats reserved for non-Democrats. They spent their final days of their campaign trying to attract voters and convince them to try something new.

The Republicans: They believe Philly’s future hinges on a law-enforcement approach to public safety and a more business-friendly environment. They’re trying to reach the city’s 115,000 registered Republicans and some moderate Democrats as they face their party’s possible elimination from the city’s legislative body.

The Working Families Party: They believe the city needs to pour resources into neighborhoods most impacted by crime. They have to win over some independents and convince some of the city’s nearly 800,000 Democrats to go against their own party.

Keep reading to learn the details of both parties’ strategies.

If you’re over 18 and a U.S. citizen who has been a Pennsylvania resident for at least 30 days before Election Day, you can vote if you’re registered.

Casting your vote should be easy. But just in case, we compiled some answers to common problems you might run into at the polls.

What if I lost my ID and can’t replace it in time?

In Pennsylvania, only first-time voters and people voting at a new polling place need to show an ID. If that describes you, you can still vote but you’ll need to find a non-photo ID that shows your name and address. Things like a current utility bill, a bank statement, or a paycheck will do.

What should I do if I show up to my usual polling place and find out that it moved?

Check the Department of State’s Polling Place Search tool or call your local election office. Polling places can change up to 20 days before Election Day.

For more solutions to common voting problems, we have you covered.

What you should know today

It’s never too late to be informed.

Beef up your knowledge before picking your choices for Philly’s 100th mayor, Philly City Council members, and a Pennsylvania Supreme Court judge.

But also don’t forget to choose the city controller, the sheriff, and the register of wills today.

Consider this a quick refresher before you cast your vote.

