I learned about the story through Bethany Ao, who was the reporter. We both agreed that the story had to be photographed with care and sensitivity. It was a different setting for sure and not your everyday assignment location, which made it fun. There were a lot of opportunities to make great photos, not just of the performances but by going backstage where the dancers were getting ready. This helped for more intimacy with the photographs, but also to get a sense of who these dancers are when they are not performing. A strong photograph is one that, among other things, evokes a sense of reality. That same principle applies to photographing performers, athletes, politicians, etc. As a photojournalist, I never want to only photograph performative behavior. Breaking down those barriers and working past them is often the hardest part of the job.