We’re looking at temperatures in the mid-40s, but with that winter real feel, suggest you still bundle up.

Today we’re checking out a modified version of the upcoming Center City Restaurant Week, and the ways you can support participating eateries offering prix-fixe menus — safely.

And, the bizarre and disturbing incident rocking a Chestnut Hill private school.

The good news: Center City Restaurant Week is back through Jan. 24, with several restaurants again offering a multi-course prix-fixe menu for both lunch ($25) and dinner ($40).

The not-so-good news: The omicron variant has so many of us second-guessing the idea of eating out, to the detriment of a week our downtown restaurants rely on. And with winter temperatures all over the place, the thought of dining outside is less than optimal.

The workaround: Many of these restaurants do have outdoor seating and some of the better streeteries are heated. Also, many are offering takeout options, so you can still get your favorites on the cheap from the comfort of your couch.

Our restaurant critic Craig LaBan has more on what to expect, including his shortlist of restaurants to consider for either a night out or a cozy night in.

What you should know today

For the parents out there, here’s another timely reminder to talk to your kids about the dangers of social media.

Federal prosecutors believe a teacher at Springside Chestnut Hill Academy, who was already facing child-porn charges, buddied up with a co-conspirator to trick his middle and high school students into sending nude photos and videos.

The teacher, Andrew Wolf, allegedly preyed on students alongside his partner Kray Strange, under the guise of pretending to be a teenage girl on platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat. Wolf, a math teacher at SCH, was already charged with buying nude photos of a student in exchange for a $100 PlayStation gift card.

Our reporter Jeremy Roebuck has more on how the school, parents, and others are dealing with the fallout.

🧠 Philly Trivia Time 🧠

Sophy Curson has been a Philly staple and perennial home of upscale fashion. Today’s question: How long has the brick-and-mortar boutique called Rittenhouse home? Take a guess and find out the answer here.

75 years 91 years 57 years

What we’re…

Photo of the day

Have a great day and thanks for starting your morning with The Inquirer. 🌞