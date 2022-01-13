We’re looking at temperatures in the mid-40s, but with that winter real feel, suggest you still bundle up.
Today we’re checking out a modified version of the upcoming Center City Restaurant Week, and the ways you can support participating eateries offering prix-fixe menus — safely.
And, the bizarre and disturbing incident rocking a Chestnut Hill private school.
The good news: Center City Restaurant Week is back through Jan. 24, with several restaurants again offering a multi-course prix-fixe menu for both lunch ($25) and dinner ($40).
The not-so-good news: The omicron variant has so many of us second-guessing the idea of eating out, to the detriment of a week our downtown restaurants rely on. And with winter temperatures all over the place, the thought of dining outside is less than optimal.
The workaround: Many of these restaurants do have outdoor seating and some of the better streeteries are heated. Also, many are offering takeout options, so you can still get your favorites on the cheap from the comfort of your couch.
Our restaurant critic Craig LaBan has more on what to expect, including his shortlist of restaurants to consider for either a night out or a cozy night in.
Masks are still a part of new COVID-19 guidelines for schools. But some around Philly aren’t requiring them.
With the end of rental assistance, eviction cases rivaling pre-pandemic levels have returned to Philly courts.
A man is facing charges in Montgomery County for conspiring to kill his ex-girlfriend’s new girlfriend in a murder-for-hire plot.
Our columnist Jenice Armstrong considers some of the what-ifs in last week’s fatal Fairmount fire.
When Jalen Hurts takes the field for the Eagles this Sunday against Tampa Bay, he’ll be the youngest quarterback to start a playoff game.
And wondering where you can get a free coronavirus test in Philly? We got you.
Local Coronavirus Numbers: Here’s your daily look at the latest COVID-19 data.
For the parents out there, here’s another timely reminder to talk to your kids about the dangers of social media.
Federal prosecutors believe a teacher at Springside Chestnut Hill Academy, who was already facing child-porn charges, buddied up with a co-conspirator to trick his middle and high school students into sending nude photos and videos.
The teacher, Andrew Wolf, allegedly preyed on students alongside his partner Kray Strange, under the guise of pretending to be a teenage girl on platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat. Wolf, a math teacher at SCH, was already charged with buying nude photos of a student in exchange for a $100 PlayStation gift card.
Our reporter Jeremy Roebuck has more on how the school, parents, and others are dealing with the fallout.
Sophy Curson has been a Philly staple and perennial home of upscale fashion. Today’s question: How long has the brick-and-mortar boutique called Rittenhouse home? Take a guess and find out the answer here.
75 years
91 years
57 years
🚁 Watching: The removal of the helicopter that crashed landed in a Delco neighborhood, and the bravery of the pilot who saved all lives on board.
⚖️ Weighing: OK, not me per se, but in our latest Pro/Con, a mother and daughter debate if kids should really be in school right now given the surge of the omicron variant.
📅 Planning: This weekend with kids in tow.
