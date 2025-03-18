A dangerous gang’s rise and fall | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Our lead story today investigates how a group of teens chasing money and fame through drill music grew into a violent gang, leaving nearly a dozen people dead and some of its members in prison for decades.

And Gov. Josh Shapiro told Pennsylvania’s fired federal workers to apply for state jobs. Hundreds did.

The gang known as the Young Bag Chasers started as kids from West Philly just trying to make it out. Over the next few years, the group ascended in the city’s music scene, making tens of thousands of dollars in profits, even as its members killed people — and bragged about it.

To understand a trend that law enforcement officials say is driving more and more young people to commit shootings, gun violence reporter Ellie Rushing spent months interviewing members of YBC, along with their families, police, prosecutors, and others who know them.

Read her sobering investigation here.

Further reading:

One YBC member’s path from North Philly rapper to shooter was accelerated by a brain injury and dropping out of school. The woman whose son was the first YBC member to be killed says she resents the group for using his death as an excuse to hurt others.

Around 700 former federal workers have taken Gov. Shapiro up on his offer and applied for open Pennsylvania state government jobs in the past two weeks, according to the commonwealth.

The applications follow mass federal layoffs led by the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency. On March 5, Shapiro signed an executive order giving these workers hiring preference for state jobs, saying they would be considered “pre-qualified.”

Other Democrat-led states nearby have launched initiatives to support or hire laid-off government workers, too.

Politics reporter Fallon Roth has the story.

In other federal news: Shapiro says his trip to the White House helped him unfreeze $2.1 billion in federal funds, but the White House doesn’t agree. And with the U.S. Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights depleted, a lawsuit seeks to continue discrimination investigations in schools, while some local parents remain worried.

