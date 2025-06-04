💊 The rise and fall of Rite Aid | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Morning, Philly. It’s set to be a hot one. Those with heart and respiratory issues should limit time outdoors due to wildfire smoke blowing in from Canada.

Rite Aid’s shutdown is a tough pill to swallow for Philly-area customers who must now say goodbye to their neighborhood pharmacies. See how the Navy Yard-based chain went from the top U.S. drugstore to closing all its stores.

And 76ers executive Daryl Morey produced a musical. Go inside the world of the “deliciously weird” Small Ball, premiering this week.

After two bankruptcy filings in less than two years, Navy Yard-based pharmacy chain Rite Aid is set to start closing its remaining stores. Some locations will shutter as soon as this week.

💊 Yes, it’s just a drugstore. But to plenty of customers, the loss is bittersweet, as it’s also been a neighborhood constant for decades — even as shelves got barer in recent months.

💊 Philly-area patrons told The Inquirer they will miss their local pharmacists or store employees, thousands of whom are expected to be laid off in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. At a Queen Village Rite Aid, customers have been writing thank-you notes to employees to show their appreciation.

💊 Consumer reporter Erin McCarthy spoke to workers and customers about the chain’s last days.

Further reading: How did a Scranton company founded as Thrif D Discount Center in 1962 grow into the largest pharmacy chain in the nation — and then survive lawsuits and restructuring before finally collapsing in 2025? Take a look back at Rite Aid’s rise and fall.

One might not expect the executive of a pro sports team to know their way around a theater. But that’s where Daryl Morey envisioned his career would go, if not for his role as the Sixers’ president of basketball operations.

He found his way to the arts anyway: Morey is a co-producer on Small Ball, in previews this week at the Suzanne Roberts Theatre after a decade of development.

The plot involves six-inch basketball players on an island who sign a human-sized player. It’s a comedy and a musical, and a passion project for Morey. And it includes a song about “the extreme pain of losing, and how the only way we know we exist is through the pain that we feel through the losses” — which might resonate with a certain Philly team’s fans.

Sixers reporter Gina Mizell has the details.

In other sports-adjacent news: Boxing manger Howie Steindler was the model for Mickey in Rocky. His death is still a troubling mystery after 48 years.

What you should know today

👶 Celebrating: Baby KJ’s return home after receiving a novel gene-editing therapy at CHOP.

🏛️ Learning: How to get involved in the lawmaking process via this guide to Pennsylvania’s legislative committees.

🎥 Applying to be: Extras in Kevin Hart’s Jersey-filmed Netflix flick.

🐈 Glad to see: Biggie, the shop cat at West Philly salon Talking Headz, celebrated as the star he is.

🔬 Considering: The unionization efforts of Penn’s postdoctoral workers and research associates.

The annual African cultural celebration celebrates 50 years in Philly this Sunday with live music, African and Caribbean food, a river procession, and two performance stages.

Photo of the day

🐕 One last fluffy thing: You might know The Dogist from social media, where he features portraits of good boys and girls as well as brief interviews with their humans. The Narberth native — real name: Elias Weiss Friedman — will be at the Theater of Living Arts today to promote his new memoir, This Dog Will Change Your Life.

Hey, enjoy your Wednesday. See you tomorrow.

