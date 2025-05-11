The pope’s campus days | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Rise and shine, Philly. Mother‘s Day is shaping up to be a beautiful one this sunny Sunday.

When Robert F. Prevost arrived at Villanova University, the Catholic school was about to undergo a social upheaval. The future Pope Leo XIV watched it all unfold. Our main read takes us to campus in the 1970s.

In 1973, Prevost was just an 18-year-old math whiz from Chicago’s South Side, ready to begin his freshman year.

He arrived at Villanova at a time of significant social change in history, the school just outside of Philadelphia at a cultural crossroads. While campus protests swept the nation, students at Villanova were clashing with religious leaders over what they considered conservative outdated policies.

As a student, the future pope had a front-row seat to this institutional identity crisis. And perhaps in parallel to the way Prevost witnessed the school’s reckoning, he now faces becoming the leader of a divided Catholic Church.

Go back in time with reporters Max Marin, Beatrice Foreman, Jesse Bunch, and Nick Vadala to learn what life was like at Villanova when the future Pope Leo XIV found himself on campus.

Further reading:

🎤 Now I’m passing the mic to state government reporter Gillian McGoldrick.

Pennsylvania’s biggest race this election year won’t be on the primary ballot.

The candidates won’t have political parties listed. And they can’t even campaign to say what they will do if reelected.

Three justices on the state Supreme Court are up for retention in November, when voters will decide whether the judges should be retained for another 10-year term in what historically is an apolitical, low-turnout affair. This year, however, the races are some of Pennsylvania’s most watched, as grassroots and establishment Republicans — including a rumored interest from President Donald Trump’s billionaire adviser Elon Musk — have already staked a claim in an effort to vote out the Democratic judges in hopes of building a GOP-controlled court by the 2028 presidential election.

The current makeup of the state Supreme Court is a 5-2 liberal majority.

Democratic Justices Kevin Dougherty, Christine Donohue, and David Wecht are all up for retention this year to serve another term on the powerful court. And for the first time, Democrats are worried about holding onto their seats. — Gillian McGoldrick

Read more on the outsized influence of Musk and others on these judicial races as their roles grow more politicized.

What you should know today

Philly artist Aimee Koran creates art that demands a better world for moms and recognition for their invisible labor. This time, she has designed a very cool “space suit” uniform for toddler moms. And in further honor of new moms, a pop-up in South Philly Saturday provided free strollers, breast pumps and more, along with advocacy for paid parental leave.

❤️ Mother‘s Day looks different for everyone, so it’s worth remembering that today may not be easy for some. Whatever your situation looks like, I’m sending you love and a warm hug. And special thanks to all the awesome moms and maternal figures out there.

🎶 Today’s track goes like this: “They don’t make them like you where I’m from.” Sunday (1994) brought their dreamy debut tour to Johnny Brenda’s Saturday night, and the crowd gave them a very Philly welcome: We chanted the Eagles’ fight song.

👋🏽 That’s it for now. Take care.