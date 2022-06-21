Expect another beautiful day across the region, with some clouds and temperatures reaching the 80s.

Today we take a look at the anticipated surge of out-of-state patients at Pennsylvania abortion clinics in the wake of a potential Roe v. Wade reversal.

And, we look at the rise of check washing, an antiquated scheme making a resurgence — one that affected one of our staffers.

Any week now, the Supreme Court is expected to release a decision that could overturn the landmark abortion rights cases Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey that have guaranteed the right to abortion access for nearly 50 years. In a leaked draft of the majority opinion, Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. wrote that “Roe was egregiously wrong from the start.”

Should that happen, Pennsylvania abortion providers anticipate a surge of people from neighboring states — like Ohio and West Virginia — coming here to terminate pregnancies. They project a 25% increase in cases.

That volume could strain the limited number of clinics, lead to longer wait times for appointments, and tap out financial resources available to help people pay for care, reproductive health organizations warned. It also could disproportionately hurt people of color, low-income individuals, and those who aren’t able to travel long distances for care.

Our reporter Sarah Gantz dives further into the potential decision and its ramifications on care here in the Keystone State.

As online securities continue to get more and more sophisticated at stopping fraud, many scammers have resorted to the old ways of doing things.

One old-school technique is known as check washing — yes, the same scheme made famous in the 2002 movie Catch Me if You Can — which impostors used to swindle $5,620 from the bank account of our columnist Joseph N. DiStefano.

Judging by the numbers, these scams continue to be a lucrative enterprise.

💰$2.3 billion: The amount reported in impostor scams last year, nearly double the $1.2 billion reported in 2020, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

💰 $5.8 billion: The amount overall consumer fraud loss last year.

💰 $2,000: The amount a typical check scam costs consumers, which is more than other common scams.

💰 20-29: The age range in which people are more than twice as likely as other Americans to get scammed.

Spend some time with this story today as Joseph explains how it happened to him and the steps you can take to prevent it from possibly happening to you.

As fire continues to rage through New Jersey’s Wharton State Forest, it’s expected to consume about 15,000 acres before it’s fully contained. Today’s question: Officials have said this blaze was on track to become the largest in the Garden State in how many years? Take a guess and find the answer here.

a. 10

b. 15

c. 20

d. 25

🏊‍♀️ Reading: The world governing body of swimming has banned transgender athletes from competing in women’s events.

🎉 Admiring: These folks who said they really felt the love from Philly’s Juneteenth Parade.

✨ Eating: One or more of these breakfast sandwiches this week known as Philly’s Best.

