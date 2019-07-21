Happy Sunday everyone. Hope you’re staying indoors today and not braving the sweltering swamp-like heat out there. Today’s Q&A discusses the thing we all should be drinking more of: water. Our reporter Frank Kummer takes us deep into the process of how Philly’s tap water gets filtered to make sure it’s drinkable (and yes, it’s safe to drink despite what you’ve heard). Take a look, and regardless of if you’re Team Tap or Team Bottled, just stay hydrated today.
- It goes without saying that it’s going to be another hot one today. The official high for Philly will make another run at 100 degrees — with a heat index of up to 111. Thankfully we should get some relief by Wednesday. Stay cool out there.
- The next batch of baseball legends will enter the National Baseball Hall of Fame, and that includes former Phillies pitcher Roy Halladay, who will be inducted posthumously following his tragic death in 2017.
- It’s National Ice Cream Day, so if you’re going to brave the heat for some reason, at least treat yourself.
- Look for a story this week that focuses on voter turnout among people with disabilities. It’s a group of voters that goes largely unnoticed, but a new analysis from Rutgers University indicates this group of 2.35 million people could be a potentially powerful voting bloc.
Each week we go behind the scenes with one of our reporters or editors to discuss their work and the challenges they face along the way. This week we chat with Frank Kummer, who’s participating in a year-long project that dives into the Delaware River and its impact on our region: from the jobs it creates to the quality of its contents, which make up our tap water.
Do you drink Philly tap water yourself?
Yes, I drink it almost every day I am in The Inquirer’s main office on Market Street. I do, however, use the water after it is filtered through a machine at the office. I think it tastes just fine and have no problems drinking it. But then again, I grew up drinking tap water in South Jersey, and still drink it at home in Cherry Hill.
What was the most surprising thing you learned while reporting on the water treatment process?
How vast the operation is, and how many people are involved in delivering 230 million gallons of water a day to 1.6 million people.
What’s been the driving force in scaring Philadelphians from drinking the water?
I think a lot of misinformation that gets passed around about lead and other issues. And, of course, in years past, Philadelphia had a reputation for its “Schuylkill punch.” But the river is much, much cleaner now. So less chlorination is needed to disinfect it. I also think the younger generation has grown up on bottled water — even in the suburbs. It’s been marketed heavily as not only a convenience but as a better alternative. The jury is still out on that.
What resources would you recommend to readers who still seem hesitant in trying the water?
I would tell them to buy a filter if they have any doubts about their water quality. Filters do work. They can go to this page of information on what kind to buy. And they should look at the EPA’s drinking water standards to see what level of quality Philadelphia has to meet.
If there’s one thing you hope readers take away from your reporting on this, what would it be?
That Philly tap water is safe to drink — but there is a huge need to protect the river. And, indeed, there is a big effort already underway in four states with the Delaware River Watershed Initiative.
Compared to New York and New Jersey water, do we have it that bad?
Hah. I have to leave it to our readers to decide after reading our story on a blind taste test we conducted. We compared Philadelphia water against the tap water of other cities, as well as bottled water. I can say that New York City was one of those used in comparison.
You can keep up with Frank and this project by following him on Twitter at @frankkummer or emailing him at fkummer@inquirer.com.
Our readers’ latest question: Why is the dying clone of the original “Bicentennial Moon Tree," still around in Washington Square?
The answer: There are no plans to remove the cloned moon tree yet despite its poor health, but another, healthier clone could replace it if it comes to that.
- Eating: Shanghai soup dumplings at Mama Wong’s in Exton, a restaurant opened by a pharmaceutical tycoon for his Chinese workers so they had food to remind them of their mothers’ cooking.
- Drinking: My Watch Has Ended, once it’s available. The imperial brown ale made with maple syrup and fenugreek is a nod to, as you can guess, Game of Thrones.
- Watching: Veronica Mars, which Hulu has just revived for its fourth season. For fans of the teen mystery drama, you can now watch the whole series on the streaming service.
- Listening to: If You Hear a Trumpet, It’s Me, a hip-hop influenced jazz album from Camden native Arnetta Johnson, who got to play with Beyoncé during her Super Bowl 50 halftime show.
This guy is amazing. What a great way to deal with the ills in one’s life. If only other people found creative outlets for their idle hands, maybe the world would be a better place. But he does have to work on his choice of head gear. — Mike717 on ‘You name it, it’s on here’: West Philly man’s unusual car is born out of sobriety and Goodwill | We The People