I think a lot of misinformation that gets passed around about lead and other issues. And, of course, in years past, Philadelphia had a reputation for its “Schuylkill punch.” But the river is much, much cleaner now. So less chlorination is needed to disinfect it. I also think the younger generation has grown up on bottled water — even in the suburbs. It’s been marketed heavily as not only a convenience but as a better alternative. The jury is still out on that.