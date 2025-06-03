‘Sanctuary’ list confusion | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

The confusion around last week’s Trump administration release of a massive list of so-called sanctuary jurisdictions — which included Philadelphia and other cities and counties in the region — intensified Monday after the government removed the list from the internet.

And a North Philadelphia K-8 recently won a school district award after showing improved math and reading scores. Here’s how Robert Morris Elementary School made the gains.

President Donald Trump’s administration on Thursday evening named 11 counties and five cities in Pennsylvania on a national list of “sanctuary jurisdictions” that it says are “deliberately and shamefully obstructing the enforcement of federal immigration laws.”

Yet on Sunday, that list disappeared from a Department of Homeland Security website, briefly reappeared on Monday morning, then disappeared again. It was still offline as of late Monday.

The list had already caused confusion by including some local governments that had never adopted immigration policies. It also faced criticism from the National Sheriffs’ Association for its potential to damage the relationship between the administration and law enforcement.

Read on to learn how officials in the region are responding to the administration’s moves.

In other politics news:

Pennsylvania Sens. John Fetterman and Dave McCormick talked Israel, the border, and Trump’s tax bill in a televised forum Monday. A new poll found Fetterman has low approval among the state’s Democratic primary voters. Trump said he would support the GOP’s Dan Meuser for Pennsylvania governor — if he runs.

The Philadelphia School District honored North Philly’s Robert Morris Elementary among its best and most-improved schools. To some, that was a surprise.

🎒 Principal Tameron Dancy, though, knows a focus on the basics, consistency, and a supportive community has led to success.

🎒 The K-8’s awards mark improvement, not perfection. Its percentage of students in all grades who met state standards in reading are still at just 30%, up from 16%.

🎒 But those gains are especially significant for a school that has struggled with academic achievement, and where one in five students is experiencing homelessness.

Education reporter Kristen A. Graham spoke to Dancy and teachers about what’s working.

