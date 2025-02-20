Will America’s 250th party fall short? | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Morning, Philly. There’s just a hint of precipitation on the horizon today. Despite lackluster snowfall this winter, snow-removal companies are still happy.

Today’s top story is about the city’s preparations for America’s 250th anniversary, which planners say lost momentum amid a pandemic and other challenges. A year out, celebrations risk falling far short without more funding and vision.

And after many delays, the SS United States has finally left Philadelphia. Here’s how folks reacted when it arrived, nearly 30 years ago.

Memorial Hall was built in Fairmount Park for the nation’s centennial in 1876. The Benjamin Franklin Bridge opened in July 1926. The LOVE statue debuted in 1976. Yet no legacy projects are planned for next year’s Semiquincentennial in Philadelphia.

Some involved in the planning fear the celebrations of 2026 won’t live up to the hype of past anniversaries. There are big-ticket events in the works — six FIFA World Cup matches, the MLB All-Star Game, a July Fourth concert — but the city’s infrastructure isn’t getting any major upgrades.

And with just months to go, it’s likely too late to plan anything bigger, though discussions about how to mark the milestone have been ongoing for over a decade.

What went wrong? Blame a dearth of funding, the COVID-19 pandemic, and a lack of vision. Reporter Mike Newall explains the challenges hindering the city’s ability to throw a historic party.

Farewell, Ikea boat.

🚢 After three decades and more than $40 million spent on rent, insurance, and feasibility studies, the SS United States finally set sail from Philadelphia Wednesday, destined to become an artificial reef off the coast of Florida.

🚢 It’s a bittersweet ending for the former luxury ocean liner, which still holds the transatlantic speed record. Despite that legacy, the ship has been something of a contentious figure on the Delaware River waterfront since it arrived in 1996.

🚢 Was its presence a testament to America’s great industrial history or “the largest abandoned vehicle in the city”? Government officials, nautical enthusiasts, and even the Daily News jumped into the fight over what should be done with the hulking vessel.

Reporter Nick Vadala recounts the SS United States’ South Philly legacy.

Plus: Watch her journey out of Philadelphia waters.

What you should know today

🧠 Trivia time

A 14-acre, three-story Main Line manor that has been part of the famed Ardrossan Estate for over a century is on the market for $5.5 million. What makes the property famous?

A) It’s home to a giant, rare artwork

B) Grace Kelly once lived there

C) The original house was destroyed by arson

D) It inspired The Philadelphia Story

Think you know? Check your answer.

What we’re...

🎉 Reliving: The Eagles Super Bowl parade with this euphoric short film.

🎶 Humming: This Inquirer article-inspired, Springsteen-esque song called “The Last Toll Collector Down The Shore.”

❤️ Helping: A Northeast plane crash victim’s son go on a school trip to Ghana.

🎒 Considering: How schools can protect students amid politics-driven attacks.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

Hint: University of Pennsylvania’s historic basketball arena

ALE TRAPS

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Fred Haas, who solved Wednesday’s anagram: David Boreanaz. The Villanova-raised actor and son of longtime 6abc weatherman Dave Roberts might just be the most superstitious celebrity Eagles fan.

Photo of the day

🫏 One last cozy thing: A Bucks County family made their 12-acre property into a home for more than 27 animals. Just look at these donkeys wearing blankets.

Enjoy your Thursday. See you back here tomorrow morning.

