“Krasner has made clear that he does not want to overcharge defendants. That is a proper goal provided the charging decision is governed by the evidence and the law. But to set aside the law and the evidence in order to undercharge a defendant as a matter of ease or convenience for the prosecution or because defense counsel might make a countervailing argument at trial is a gross dereliction of Krasner’s duty to the citizens of Philadelphia.” — George Parry, a former federal and state prosecutor, writes about the decision to withdraw a first-degree murder charge in the Rittenhouse stabbing case.