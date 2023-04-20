🚍How SEPTA’s Bus Revolution impacts you | Morning Newsletter

Go out and enjoy the sun today. Expect clear skies and a high of 79.

The goal of SEPTA’s bus revolution is to shorten and simplify routes. According to the transit agency, the changes are necessary to survive.

It’s a massive project and it’s the first bus network overhaul in six decades.

Our lead story allows you to enter your address and see what the changes mean for your commute.

SEPTA buses now average 8 mph on crowded roads, well below the normal speed for cities.

And then throw in typical obstacles like delivery trucks and traffic accidents ... and now you’re probably late for work.

The transit agency is aware of the issues. The overhaul is supposed to integrate buses with subways and trolleys to provide more frequent service, including on weekends, in high-demand spots.

We have an interactive that will guide through the second draft of the redesign in late March.

Type in your address and we’ll talk you through any changes in your area.

Side note: If you’re in the suburbs, SEPTA will provide an Uber-like rideshare to fill gaps where a traditional fixed bus route doesn’t make economic sense but people still want a transit option.

What you should know today

Temple University must be a leader to improve safety conditions around its North Philadelphia campus, according to a report commissioned by the school last year to study its safety measures.

It emphasizes the need for collective effort among the city, the surrounding community, and local businesses.

Some background: The university hired 21CP Solutions, the company started by former Philadelphia Police Commissioner Charles H. Ramsey, to conduct the study of its police department and security personnel following the 2021 killing of Temple student Samuel Collington. Safety concerns have only risen, especially after the Feb.18 shooting death of Temple Police Sgt. Christopher Fitzgerald.

The suggestions include appointing a community safety coordinator, hiring incentives to lure officers, and tuition forgiveness for students who agree to work as Temple police officers after graduation.

Continue reading to learn what efforts are already underway.

🧠 Trivia time 🧠

ACCT Philly rescued an 8-foot alligator in North Philly earlier this week.

How many rescues of this kind has this organization done so far this spring?

A) 4

B) 10

C) 5

D) 2

Find out if you know the answer.

What we’re...

🚓 Explaining: Stop-and-frisk in Philadelphia. Several top candidates in the Philly mayor’s race are open to the controversial tactic.

📺 Watching: Last night’s Abbott Elementary’s Season 2 finale that was shot inside the Franklin Institute.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram 🧩

Hint: The nightclub with a ball pit

COCONURSE

We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Send us your own original anagram to unscramble if you’d like. Cheers to Sandra Paul, who correctly guessed Wednesday’s answer: Bob Saget. Email us if you know the answer.

Photo of the day

