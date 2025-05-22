SEPTA cuts pose an ‘existential threat’ | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Good morning, Philly.

The next few days will bring a mix of clouds, sun, and rain, so pack all the layers if you’re traveling to the beach for Memorial Day weekend. You can further prepare with these 10 predictions for a summer at the Jersey Shore.

But first: Center City employers, workers, and small-business owners are “horrified” by the possibility of steep SEPTA cuts. Read on to learn how severe they expect the impact to be, if state funding doesn’t come through.

SEPTA’s funding crisis-fueled doomsday plan to cut service on dozens of routes sent riders and city leaders reeling when it was announced last month.

Philadelphians who rely on the transit agency would likely see longer commute times and less convenience. But the businesses that rely on those Philadelphians’ dollars — say, Reading Terminal Market near Jefferson Station — expect to feel the hurt, too. And at the sprawling underground concourse of Suburban Station, where foot traffic and storefront occupancy had already been shrinking since the pandemic, shop owners may have even more to lose.

The cuts could also have a far-reaching negative impact on the professional return-to-office push.

Notable quote: “We don’t need any more deterrence to come into the city,” the chair of Philly’s Building Owners and Managers Association told The Inquirer. “We want to see something resolved, and sooner the better, so that there’s no disruptions.”

Reporters Erin McCarthy, Jake Blumgart, and Ariana Perez-Castells have the story.

Shore reporter Amy S. Rosenberg last summer predicted that the Kelces would “complete their total Sea Isle domination” by the time Labor Day 2024 rolled around. From their viral parking lot incident to surging post-retirement popularity, oh boy, was she right.

What does summer 2025 hold for the Jersey Shore? Here are some of the trends she’s watching.

🇨🇦 Canceled Canadian bookings already indicate our northern neighbors will show up in fewer numbers. But Rosenberg expects the spots will be filled by eager American beachgoers, including those who are skipping their own international travel for economic concerns.

☀️ Atlantic City will be renewed as a tourist hotspot, thanks to the air show’s return, a burgeoning weed culture, a slew of summer concerts, and a rebrand from casino hub to family friendly.

💰 As we shared over the weekend, homes in Wildwood — once known as a relatively affordable haven — are now selling for $1 million or higher. But Rosenberg thinks real estate and rental prices all over will flatten as the season gets underway.

See her full slate of 2025 predictions, including a nod to (why not?) Taylor Swift.

What you should know today

The Tush Push will live on after an NFL owners vote that would have banned it fell short.

