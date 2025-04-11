🚆 SEPTA’s doomsday plan | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

We’re at the start of what’s expected to be a very rainy weekend, Philly. Did you know? From allergies to migraines to arthritis to mood swings, the atmosphere has profound effects on our well-being. The Inquirer’s resident weather reporter, Anthony R. Wood, even wrote a book about it.

Another topic sure to cause strong feelings: SEPTA plans to cut service on dozens of routes amid a funding crisis. Read on for the latest details, plus reactions from politicians and riders.

And then for those craving some crunch with their lunch, we have the story on where to find edible insects and bug-infused food in Philadelphia.

P.S. Friday means trivia. Our latest news quiz includes questions on Dr. J’s early biz, a Fortnite celeb cameo, and more.

A 45% overall service reduction is coming to SEPTA transit lines, the agency announced Thursday, if the Pennsylvania legislature doesn’t pass Gov. Josh Shapiro’s latest proposal to increase state aid.

🚆 Transit riders across Southeastern Pennsylvania would be hit hard by the cuts, if enacted. Most bus routes would be impacted — shortened, scheduled less frequently, or eliminated entirely — and five Regional Rail lines would stop running. Fares are also set to rise 21.5%.

🚆 SEPTA officials say the proposed cuts aren’t a political move, but an unfortunate reality following years of sounding the alarm on its long-standing budget deficit.

🚆 Commuters, advocates, and Democratic legislators from the region had a strong reaction to the news. “It’s gonna hurt a lot of people,” one bus rider told The Inquirer.

🚆 The cuts could also have big impact on fans attending sporting events in South Philly: If subway service ends at 9 p.m., as is proposed, those at night games would be left without access to postgame public transit.

Plus: Use our interactive tool to see if your route is getting cut.

Looking for a meal with a little extra protein? Consider an insect-infused dish, common in culinary traditions around the world. You can find bugs on the menu at a handful of inventive Philadelphia eateries, too.

Cantina La Martina: Led by chef Dionicio Jiménez, the lauded Kensington restaurant serves tacos topped with agave worms, as well as a hearty shrimp-and-steak dish with chimichurri-drizzled chapulines (a.k.a. grasshoppers).

Southeast Asian Market: Khmer vendor Oeun Oeum sells a variety of seasoned, dried insects meant for snacking.

Philadelphia Bee Co.: The local shop has a sweet, maple-like honey made from the secretions of spotted lanternflies.

Reporter Henry Savage has the story behind these dishes and how to try them.

What you should know today

Welcome back to Curious Philly Friday. We’ll feature both new and timeless stories from our forum for readers to ask about the city’s quirks.

This week, we have a follow-up explainer from reporter Michelle Myers about Philadelphia’s version of Ellis Island, through which thousands of people per year entered the United States from 1873 to 1915.

Want to learn about a relative who passed through the immigration station? Passenger records can be accessed digitally via some ancestry sites, or in person at the city’s National Archives location. Here’s the full explanation.

Have your own burning question about Philadelphia, its local oddities, or how the region works? Submit it here and you might find the answer featured in this space.

🧠 Trivia time

Another portal that’s not for waving at Lithuanians is coming to the Philadelphia Museum of Art steps. What is this one for?

A) Scientists want to break the space-time continuum

B) It’s an ad for the new Universal Epic Universe theme park

C) Black Mirror is filming in the museum

D) It’s for waving at Canadians

Think you know? Check your answer.

What (and who) we’re...

🎾 Remembering: When Elton John’s Philadelphia anthem soared to No. 1 on this week in Philly history.

🏒 Eyeing: Bobby Clarke’s former South Jersey home, on the market for $1.2 million and complete with a pool shaped like the Flyers logo.

⚽ Welcoming: FIFA’s $1 million donation to grow soccer in Philadelphia.

🧶 Heartened to see: Community members knitting replacement art after vandals destroyed the yarn bomb display at Passyunk Square’s Singing Fountain.

🎨 Admiring: Philly’s Johnston brothers, who have stories to tell in art, history, and connecting food to the city.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

Hint: County, and coat factory

TURNING LOB

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here.

Cheers to Larry Reynolds, who solved Thursday’s anagram: Record Store Day. Exclusive vinyl releases with Philly connections will be available at independent stores throughout the region this Saturday.

Illustration of the day

💲 One last taxing thing: Tariffs are top of mind for consumers in the Philadelphia region after Trump’s policy about-face this week. Some shoppers told The Inquirer they don’t regret panic purchasing Korean skincare, Mexican Cokes, and Japanese stationary amid ongoing uncertainty. Plus, we asked pros what the new tariff policies mean for local real estate development.

The weekend is in sight! Hope you have a good one.

