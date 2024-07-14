Deadly shooting at Trump Pa. rally | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Good morning, Philly.

In today’s newsletter, we bring you coverage of the shooting of Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump and others at his campaign rally Saturday evening in Western Pennsylvania.

Advertisement

It’s set to be a steamy Sunday with temps in the mid-90s, but it’ll feel more like triple digits and there’s a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. A heat advisory is in effect through Monday morning, and the city has declared a heat health emergency for the first half of the week.

— Paola Pérez and Diane Mastrull (morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

Former President Donald Trump had just begun his remarks at a campaign rally in Butler, Pa., Saturday evening when a series of gunshots rang out followed by screams.

Secret Service agents rushed toward Trump and soon whisked the Republican presidential nominee from the stage, his right ear and face bloodied but reported to be “fine.”

At least two people were killed, including the suspected shooter, and two rally attendees were injured, along with Trump, authorities said.

President Joe Biden spoke to Trump Saturday night after publicly denouncing the violence, and his campaign said it would pull down television ads as quickly as possible and halt campaign-related communication until further notice.

The shooting comes amid a presidential campaign that has sharply divided the nation over volatile issues including gun violence, the right to carry firearms, and women’s reproductive rights. And while Biden’s campaign is mired in conflict, as some Democratic members of Congress call on him to quit the race.

Read more about the tragic event in the small city north of Pittsburgh as the FBI takes the lead in the investigation.

What you should know today

This is Roland Bui, a man of many trades who connects key tastemakers across the city in hopes of making Philadelphia better and more vibrant.

The longtime Philadelphian juggles many plates. You might find him posing for a home goods brand, serving cocktails at a nearby lounge, or curating a list of the best bites for the Lunar New Year.

But the gig Bui cherishes the most is his role as a culinary connector. He’s passionate about linking Philly chefs, business owners, and dining connoisseurs up with one another.

In his own words: “There are a lot of creative people and creative silos in the city, and they don’t necessarily interact or merge,” Bui said. “If you look at a Venn diagram, you have a lot going on in Philly. But what I see is a lot of people who should be talking to each other.”

And his impact is felt across the city. One chef told arts and entertainment reporter Earl Hopkins that Bui is more than an event organizer or consultant; he’s a booming presence in the food industry. And another chef compared Bui to “Scotty in Star Trek” for his engineering skills and in guiding the city’s chefs to use key tools.

Learn about Bui’s background and how he keeps his finger on the pulse of the city’s culinary scene to elevate the profiles of Philly’s chefs and restaurateurs.

❓Pop quiz

In a recent interview, which Philly-born actor said he found standing in line for coffee appalling?

A) Rob McElhenney

B) Kevin Bacon

C) Kevin Hart

D) Bradley Cooper

Think you know? Check your answer.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

Hint: This Phillie’s jersey is the second-highest-selling MLB jersey so far this year

BERRY PREACH

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Helene Regetta who correctly guessed Friday’s answer: gymnastics. A company in Reading made the sparkly uniforms that will be worn by Team USA athletes competing in this sport.

Photo of the day

🔔 Let freedom ring: The Bicentennial Bell was unveiled in its new location at the recently renovated Benjamin Rush Garden at Third and Walnut Streets during a ceremony on Friday, more than a decade after it was last on public view.

🎶 For today’s Sunday track, we’re listening to: “It’s too close for comfort / This heat has got right out of hand.”

👋🏽 Thanks for catching up on the news with us. Take care out there.