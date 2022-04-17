It’s a sun-filled Easter morning but coats will be needed for any egg hunts, as temperatures are not expected to get much past 50 today.

🇺🇦 Fascinating: Local nuns vowing to aid Ukrainian people.

👨🏿‍🍳 Intriguing: Mike Klein tells us about these longtime friends who traded a food truck for a soul food cafe.

🏀 Thought-provoking: Columnist Keith Pompey writes that James Harden can change the conversation about him.

Walking into the old St. Basil’s auditorium was a little like stepping into a movie, the closing scene of Raiders of the Lost Ark, where endless rows of stacked boxes created a winding labyrinth.

I didn’t see an ark. But I learned that the tons of goods and materials were headed to Ukraine. And that the covenant between people in that country and the Ukrainian American sisters in Jenkintown is deep and abiding.

In weeks of covering the local impact of the Russian invasion, I’d heard about a group of nuns whose predecessors had come here a century ago, opening an orphanage for immigrant children in North Philadelphia. And that now the order was helping in a different way. I decided to go take a look, talk to the nuns, and tell people about these modern efforts to help a besieged Ukraine.

