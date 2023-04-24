Philadelphia’s Black clergy on the Sixers arena | Morning Newsletter

Happy Monday. Temps will reach the low 60s and expect some clear skies.

We’re talking about the Sixers arena again. Last month, pastors of prominent Black churches came together for a news conference to endorse the construction of a new Sixers arena because of promised economic opportunities.

Today’s lead story takes a look at a wider range of opinions among Philly’s Black clergy.

If you see this 🔑 in today’s newsletter, that means we’re highlighting our exclusive journalism. You need to be a subscriber to read these stories.

Advertisement

— Taylor Allen (@TayImanAllen, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

Those who support the proposed Sixers arena see it as a worthwhile economic opportunity for Black residents and businesses to be included in the $1.3 billion project.

It was the crux of last month’s news conference.

Details: The Sixers announced during the news conference that they would devote $2 million of their proposed $50 million community benefits agreement to prepare Black-owned businesses to take jobs in the arena, with 40% of concessions operations to be run by them.

But opponents of the arena felt like it was a portrayal that lacked nuances of opinion within Black communities.

Notable quote: “It doesn’t allow for the full character and culture of our community to come to light,” said Bishop Dwayne Royster, executive director of POWER Interfaith.

Continue reading for additional perspectives that show the diversity of opinions among Black clergy members.

What you should know today

Philly business groups have long argued that the city should lower its business and wage taxes.

Note: Philadelphia has one of the highest wage taxes in the country, and is the only major city that imposes a double-dip tax on both profits and revenue for businesses, according to Pew Charitable Trusts.

Some City Council candidates agree and some don’t, which is stoking an ideological divide between progressive and moderate Democrats over the direction of city government.

In interviews with more than 20 Democrats vying for the five at-large City Council seats in next month’s primary, candidates disagreed on whether to cut the city’s wage tax for workers and the Business Income and Receipts Tax (BIRT).

Progressive candidates either opposed cuts, or emphasized worker protections and seeking alternative funding streams so city services wouldn’t suffer. Other candidates expressed conditional support for cuts if revenue projections remained strong. There were also several candidates who didn’t seem to understand fundamental tax concepts at the center of the debate.

Continue reading for several of the candidates’ stances.

🧠 Trivia time 🧠

When did Atlantic City’s first adult-use marijuana shop open?

A) Last Thursday on 4/20

B) Last Friday on 4/21, the one-year anniversary of when New Jersey legalized recreational sales.

C) 6/15/22

D) It didn’t. Trick question

Find out if you know the answer.

What we’re...

🗳️Reviewing: The Inquirer Editorial Board’s latest endorsements for the competitive City Council at-large races.

👀Watching: Only about half of Democrats think President Joe Biden should run again in 2024, but most still say they’d back him if he became the nominee.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram 🧩

Hint: “The Chicken Man”

KLAXON SEDIMENTARY

We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Send us your own original anagram to unscramble if you’d like. Email us if you know the answer. Cheers to Raymond Ellis, who correctly guessed Sunday’s answer: Taylor Allen. (Thank you Ashley for the sweet nod of making me the anagram.)

Photo of the day

And that should be everything you need to start your week. I’ll be back in your inbox tomorrow. 📧