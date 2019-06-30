Happy Sunday everyone! This weekend’s Q&A looks at the extensive coverage of the recent explosion at the Southwest Philly refinery. We sat down with Andrew Maykuth, a business reporter who covers energy and gambling. He has been leading the charge in providing critical updates on the aftermath of the disaster.

Tauhid Chappell (morningnewsletter@philly.com)

Philadelphia Inquirer

Matt Rourke / AP

Each week we go behind the scenes with one of our reporters or editors to discuss their work and the challenges they face along the way. This week we chat with Andrew Maykuth, who helped lead our coverage of the refinery fire.

Can you walk us through how you worked inside the newsroom on the day of the fire?

I’ve covered Philly refineries on and off for about 25 years, so the breaking news crew called my cell phone at about 5:17 a.m. Friday (June 21) to join the rapidly expanding team of reporters and photographers covering the story. Fortunately, I’m an early riser. I reached out to refinery contacts and quickly got a broad sketch of the scale of the emergency, which we posted online. The Inquirer’s journalists also shared contacts, suggestions and field notes through Slack, a cloud-based workplace collaboration tool that is an effective way to communicate internally. Our online team did a masterful job assembling a story quickly.

After the initial emergency subsided, I came into the newsroom to help out on the main story. Editors assigned several stories to focus on the neighborhood impact, environmental implications, and emergency preparedness. Other journalists pulled together timelines and histories from our archives, along with maps and graphics to help our readers comprehend the story’s scope. Scores of people were involved, not just those whose bylines were on stories. Considering what has happened to many media outlets, we’re fortunate that we still have a deep bench of resources that can be deployed on big stories like these. It’s amazing how everybody pitches in.

When it comes to big breaking news, what are the first questions you normally think about, and contacts you try to reach immediately? How did you apply this to the refinery coverage?

This story had clear public safety implications — a series of frightful explosions, the potential harm for refinery workers and the possible release of a toxic cloud from the refinery. The first order of business was to get a handle on the scale of the emergency, and then to try to make sense of it. It helps to have some appreciation of the complexities of the refineries, the economics of the oil business, the concerns of people who live near the refineries and the professionalism of the people who work in the business. While I was calling refinery and industry contacts, other Inquirer reporters who have developed relationships with trusted law enforcement and government officials were also working the phones, expanding our collective knowledge of the incident.

Was covering this explosion difficult compared to other breaking news stories you’ve covered in the past?

One of the earliest and most memorable breaking stories I covered was the 1985 MOVE bombing, where I was one of many field reporters The Inquirer dispatched to the scene. There were no cell phones back then, so it was critical to find and secure a pay phone to dictate notes to a rewrite person in the newsroom. We were producing a news product that was printed on paper and distributed a few hours later. Now our reporters and photographers have so many tools at their fingertips to gather and to transmit news instantly. The public also is increasingly part of the conversation through posts on social media. Our news operation has expanded to embrace digital, so our deadlines are immediate. Some aspects of news gathering are easier now, but the pressure to deliver is relentless.

What comes next for the refinery? Is there a known timeline of when future plans for the site will start being put forward?

Philadelphia Energy Solutions said it will try to find a buyer for the property, and I hear several prospective saviors are trying to organize rescues. It may not come back as a refinery. But I suspect it will remain industrial — the property contains lots of valuable energy infrastructure, including pipelines, rail, docks and storage tanks. I’ll be eager to see if any clean-energy entrepreneurs emerge with proposals. I would not expect a quick resolution. The Delaware City refinery shut down in 2009, and it took two years and hundreds of millions of dollars of investment before it reopened. Energy markets have changed, and PES is financially and competitively challenged. Our reporters will continue to cover the investigation into the cause of the accident and what happens to the people whose lives are linked to the property.

You can stay in touch with Andrew by following him on Twitter at @Maykuth or by emailing him at amaykuth@inquirer.com.

Oh man. I am so proud of the commenters on this. I thought for sure that most would make this a situation where this guy harassed her but instead, everyone sees that both of them got lost in the mire of irresponsible flirting. This should not have been a published story. We are walking on very tenuous ground in this country. This exchange could have been done 30 years ago and people still would’ve made a big deal about it. We should start a new movement called #gotcha. Scary world. — Let’s Be Fair on Pennsylvania GOP Chair Val DiGiorgio traded sexually charged messages with a Philly Council candidate. Then he sent her an explicit photo.

Tomorrow marks the one month anniversary when a car driven by a customer crashed through the front window of Joe Reilly's Aston barber shop barely missing employees and clients. Damage was so bad the car could not be removed for two weeks. Reilly it appeared was out of business until a stranger , Rosanne DeDomenicis came to his rescue and offered him space to work in her nearby salon, Bei Capelli. Here,Joe Reilly, and Rosanne DeDomenicis , ED HILLE/ Special to the Inquirer
Ed Hille
After a car slammed right into Joe Reilly’s Aston barbershop, the damage rendered the building structurally unstable. It left him without a job and a spot for locals gather and catch up. Thankfully, a nearby beauty salon stepped in.