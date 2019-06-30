One of the earliest and most memorable breaking stories I covered was the 1985 MOVE bombing, where I was one of many field reporters The Inquirer dispatched to the scene. There were no cell phones back then, so it was critical to find and secure a pay phone to dictate notes to a rewrite person in the newsroom. We were producing a news product that was printed on paper and distributed a few hours later. Now our reporters and photographers have so many tools at their fingertips to gather and to transmit news instantly. The public also is increasingly part of the conversation through posts on social media. Our news operation has expanded to embrace digital, so our deadlines are immediate. Some aspects of news gathering are easier now, but the pressure to deliver is relentless.