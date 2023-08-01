‘They’re in the process of blowing it’ | Morning Newsletter

It looks like we’re in for another warm summer day with a high of 82.

Our lead story explains how the future of the proposed Sixers arena could rely on Philadelphia politics.

When the Sixers announced their downtown dreams to build a basketball arena in Center City, they hoped the city would be as excited as they were.

One year later, some of the team’s actions have raised doubt around the $1.3 billion proposal. Those have included:

The team’s refusal to confirm or deny if it was behind an anonymous $250,000 donation supporting a pro-arena mayoral candidate. The money came from a professional local sports team that The Inquirer established was not the Eagles, Phillies or Flyers. A $4,000 fine levied by ethics officials against the team’s lobbying arm over its failure to file complete disclosure reports about efforts to influence government officials.

Notable quote: “They’re in the process of blowing it,” said Jay McCalla, a former deputy managing director under Mayors John Street and Ed Rendell.

Still, there could be a path forward. Mayor Jim Kenney and the politically strong building-trade unions want the new arena to happen. The presumptive next mayor, Cherelle Parker, has spoken positively about the project. And few on Council seem to dismiss the arena, creating space for the team to influence opinions.

Keep reading to learn how the future of the Sixers arena could depend on City Hall.

Former hedge fund manager David McCormick is widely expected to run again in the GOP Senate primary. This time, it’ll be for the chance to unseat Democrat Bob Casey.

But he’s taking his time. It’s been six months since he started making moves for a potential run, and nothing’s official yet.

Pay attention: Several Republican sources who know McCormick say he’s considering entering the race in the fall, but he’s being cautious about it.

Notable quote: “He’s staring down the barrel of two guns — trying to beat Bobby Casey is not an easy thing to do, even in a great environment,” GOP strategist Vince Galko said. “The other thing is, does he want to be running in a swing state with Donald Trump at the top of the ticket? How does that play?”

Meanwhile, Democrats have already been treating McCormick as the Republican nominee, sending out weekly emails attacking McCormick’s former company’s ties to foreign governments and his largely anti-abortion stance.

Read more to learn the likely strategy behind McCormick’s choice to wait.

What you should know today

