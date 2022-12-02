Expect sunny skies today with a high of 48.

We have a packed day, so let’s dive in.

Skateboarding used to be a boys’ club, but girls are a growing demographic. Our lead story focuses on a Delco middle schooler who is not only carving her own path, but excelling at it.

If you see this 🔑 in today’s newsletter, that means we’re highlighting our exclusive journalism. You need to be a subscriber to read these stories.

— Taylor Allen (@TayImanAllen, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

11-year-old Francesca Shuda started skateboarding only two years ago and has already secured a sponsorship with Meow Skateboards.

She’s in good company. The brand only sponsors women and has a pro roster including Olympians like Mariah Duran, Vanessa Torres, and Poe Pinson.

She caught the attention of Lisa Whitaker, Meow’s owner, after skating in the Queen of the Park contest at FDR Skatepark two years in a row. In 2021, Shuda was the youngest competitor by about a decade.

Keep reading to learn more about the young skater who has her eyes set on competing at the Olympics some day.

What you should know today

This five-minute piece of holiday digital art will make you feel nostalgic.

Hypnotic lofi holiday beats play over footage of Philly’s Christmas past. It’ll unlock memories you probably forgot you had.

You’ll see images ranging from grainy footage of the Gimbels Thanksgiving Parade to holiday promos of Charles Barkley singing with Big Shot, the short-lived Sixers mascot.

The captivating, and sometimes haunting, mixed-media montage is the latest digital artwork produced by Johnny Zito and Tony Trov, the founders of the successful Philly lifestyle brand, South Fellini.

The video is part of an aesthetic they’ve branded “Hoagiewave,” a Philly take on the ‘80s inspired vaporwave music genre.

Continue reading for more blasts from the past (and to watch the full video).

🧠 Philly Trivia Time 🧠

What’s the name of the of the chocolatier and bar in Atlantic City that is raffling off Taylor Swift tickets with fancy chocolate?

A) Mountain Bar

B) Ryfe Bar

C) Bar 32

D) None of the above

Find out if you know the answer.

What we’re...

❓Debating: Whether or not to check out the Shrek rave tonight. I have no idea what this entails, (Yes, this is an actual rave about your favorite ogre.)

🎟️ Reminiscing: About childhood memories of the Atlantic City boardwalk as Ripley’s Believe It Or Not museum announced it’ll close at the end of the year.

🧩 Unscramble the Anagram 🧩

Hint: America’s oldest theater

LURETTE WANTS

Think you know? Send your guess our way at morningnewsletter@inquirer.com. We’ll give a shout-out to a reader at random who answers correctly. Today’s shout-out goes to Dan Giangiulio, who correctly guessed Schlesinger’s as Thursday’s answer.

Photo of the Day

That’s it for the week. I’ll be back with more news in your inbox Sunday morning, bright and early ☀️.