How are we today, Philly? Looks like last week’s rain is giving way to some scorchers on tap for this week. We may also start to learn more this week about the blast at the Southwest Philly refinery as investigators begin their work today. And looking even farther ahead in the future, Philly’s breakdancing scene may go global as an Olympic sport. But that might not be such a good thing. As always, I love reading your feedback. Feel free to reach out with any questions or comments you might have.
The blast early Friday morning at the Philadelphia Energy Solutions (PES) refinery burned until it was extinguished Saturday. The mayor’s office said Sunday that the gas valve fueling the fire had been shut off.
A myriad of local and federal agencies will begin investigations this morning. It may take a year to 18 months to determine the “root cause” of the blast.
Five workers sustained minor injuries in the Southwest Philadelphia blast, which was so hot that it was captured by weather satellites in space.
There’s a chance that when the International Olympic Committee gets together this week, breakdancing will be provisionally approved as an official sport for Paris 2024. That distinction would come with pros — exposure, for example — but also cons.
Historical sources often stamp breaking’s origin to black and multiracial Latinx Caribbean communities in New York in the 1970s. And fitting black dances into competitive formats can be difficult because they’re often not meant to be combative on huge scales, according to Thomas F. DeFrantz, a Duke University expert on African American dance.
For that reason (and others) Philly’s hardcore breakers may welcome the opportunity to dance on an Olympic stage, but are skeptical about how, exactly, their craft can be genuinely represented in competition.
A swirling debate about who’s to blame for Philly’s gun violence issues has erupted over the past week with a thinly veiled blame game taking center stage.
An Inquirer analysis found that it’s more complicated than the sound bites being lobbed from one department at another.
For example, statistics show that District Attorney Larry Krasner and his administration have handled gun-possession cases differently than his predecessor.
- Former Delaware County congressman Joe Sestak is running for president. He once walked 422 miles across Pennsylvania during an unsuccessful Senate campaign.
- Federal authorities continued searching the ship they busted at the Port of Philadelphia last week and found more cocaine. In total the search yielded 17.5 tons of the drug, worth an estimated value of $1.1 billion. When packed into plastic-wrapped bricks and laid out end to end, there was enough cocaine to span the distance from the Art Museum to Old City.
- Philly courts are blaming Russian hackers for the virus attack that took down their systems for weeks beginning in May.
- Voting rights and election reform are hot topics with Pennsylvania lawmakers these days. But it hasn’t been just an overnight phenomenon. We’re at a moment 30 years in the making.
- The Social Security Administration could get an additional $300 million to address a national backlog of disability benefit appeals. The Senate would have to approve the funding that the House did last week. The backlog has hit Philadelphia and Pennsylvania particularly hard, with Philly recording the longest wait time in the country for appeals.
- Recycling rules are changing in Philly. To curb the litter, putting recycling in bins with lids is preferred. Here’s what you need to know.
- Philly restaurants were caught up in a group of national lawsuits. Patrons who are disabled say the restaurants violated a law that prohibits discrimination based on disability. Many of the restaurants’ websites were not fully accessible, preventing people with disabilities from buying goods, making reservations, or accessing information independently. But is the legal action a noble pursuit? Or could it be, as some say, an attempt by attorneys to cash in on a legal gray area?
- A loss Sunday afternoon to the cellar-dwelling Marlins pushed the Phillies’ losing streak to seven games. Manager Gabe Kapler thinks his team can rediscover the form that put them in first place earlier this season.
- Would you buy boxes of misshapen vegetables and puny fruits? “Ugly” produce is what distributors and supermarkets say they can’t sell. But entrepreneurs have built businesses on the neglected food.
- A Jersey Shore homeowner is in a legal battle to protect the vines that drape over her house’s exterior. She sees an “environmental attraction." Avalon calls it “overgrowth.”
- The town known as the “Snack Food Capital” is undergoing a health revolution, spurred on by potato chip-maker Utz.
- The NHL Draft finished up Saturday, with the Flyers adding seven prospects. How did the franchise’s new GM do in his first draft with Philadelphia?
“Are we incapable of planning ahead for our environmental safety without a front-page headline?” - The Inquirer Editorial Board asks in response to the refinery explosion in Southwest Philly.
- “What on earth is America’s policy on Iran?” columnist Trudy Rubin wonders.
- Columnist Jenice Armstrong has a new hero: Tracey Gordon, the Democratic nominee for Register of Wills in Philly.
- Philly hospitals often come with “baby-friendly” distinctions. Philadelphia Magazine explores how that impacts mothers’ abilities to make the choices they think are best.
- The Philadelphia Tribune covers the tradition of family reunions and why they remain so important.
- Are we growing horn-like bumps on our skulls because we’re looking at our phones constantly? In light of recent reports, The New York Times started asking around.
A Family Court judge gave Carmen Day a second chance after a brush with the law as a juvenile defendant. Day promised to return to his courtroom in the future — as a lawyer.