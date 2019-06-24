How are we today, Philly? Looks like last week’s rain is giving way to some scorchers on tap for this week. We may also start to learn more this week about the blast at the Southwest Philly refinery as investigators begin their work today. And looking even farther ahead in the future, Philly’s breakdancing scene may go global as an Olympic sport. But that might not be such a good thing. As always, I love reading your feedback. Feel free to reach out with any questions or comments you might have.