Weather-wise, it’s a carbon copy of Monday, as sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s are forecasted to greet us today.

We continue with the latest news emerging from Saturday’s mass shooting — police have two suspects in custody and have attained a ghost gun allegedly used by one of them.

Also, 988 is set to become the new mental health number launching this July, eliminating the 10-digit national suicide hotline. Advocates believe it could be the key to changing the conversation around suicide.

Finally, show some love to Philly Uber driver Ryan Long, whose reign on Jeopardy ended last night, but not before he became a 16-time champion.

— Kerith Gabriel (@sprtswtr, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

Two men have been taken into custody in connection with the mass shooting on South Street in Philadelphia, the first an 18-year-old whom prosecutors say fired a homemade ghost gun into a crowd Saturday night and was one of several gunmen in a melee that left three people dead and 11 wounded.

Law enforcement sources said police arrested a second man Monday night who they say took part in a brawl that sparked the entire violent episode. The developments came as law enforcement and friends of the victims provided more details about the chaotic incident and how it began.

There’s a lot to unpack, but our journalists have sifted through the people and politics involved to deliver this comprehensive report.

Philly doctors tell us that treating multiple gunshot victims in a night isn’t a rare occurrence, in fact, it’s quite commonplace.

We captured video of Sen. Bob Casey holding a roundtable to discuss gun violence with Philly students, stating that the U.S. has more guns than people. Gun-control advocates also held a protest on South Street last night.

The Inquirer’s Editorial Board, which operates independently from the newsroom, says South Street spotlights the result of failed efforts from city officials to get gun legislation passed through Harrisburg.

In efforts to reduce the stigma around mental illness and better serve those who need help, a new emergency hotline is on the way.

Beginning July 16, assistance will be available with a call to 988, aiming to replicate seeks to replicate for suicide prevention the easy-to-remember 911 emergency call drill.

The idea behind it?

“When somebody is in a crisis, they need to be able to easily access, who do I call? Where can I go? And the idea is that 988 will become that number,” explains Matthew Wintersteen, a clinical psychologist at Thomas Jefferson University.

This new number will still route people to the current crisis centers that respond to calls at the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, which now can be reached at 1-800-273-8255 (1-800-273-TALK).

Our reporter Abraham Gutman has the details on this with more on simplifying the process in the case of mental health.

What you should know today

🧠 Philly Trivia Time 🧠

Mount Airy mainstay Earth Bread and Brewery has announced its closing its doors on July 1. The decision is largely pandemic-related but one of the owners described it as an “incredible ride.” Today’s question: How long has Earth Bread been a staple along Germantown Avenue? Take a guess and then find the answer here.

a. 10 years

b. 12 years

c. 14 years

d. 16 years

Realizing: That nearly half of New Jersey is classified as living in “overburdened communities” when it comes to pollution.

Sharing: The Philly nonprofit lending money to small businesses even after banks won’t.

Reading: What our reporter Dan DeLuca felt were the best moments on the final day of the Roots Picnic.

🧩 Unscramble the Anagram 🧩

A river runs through it.

STAF SALLE

Think you know? Send your guess our way at morningnewsletter@inquirer.com. We’ll give a shoutout to a reader at random who answers correctly. Today’s shoutout goes to Marie Ruddell, of Philadelphia. who correctly guessed PEP BOYS as Monday’s answer.

Photo of the day

