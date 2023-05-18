Chill out, sports parents | Morning Newsletter

We’re in for more sunny skies and temps reaching the high 60s.

Now that the election season is over (for now) and summer is coming, I think it’d be good for most of us to take advantage of the better weather and enjoy the outdoors. We have a new newsletter for that, launching June 2. You’ll discover the best photo ops, secret spots, and itineraries. Sign up to get our new weekly newsletter, Outdoorsy.

Our lead story is about parents who could also benefit from chilling out. We’re talking about unruly parents who take their kids’ sports just a little too seriously.

If you see this 🔑 in today’s newsletter, that means we’re highlighting our exclusive journalism. You need to be a subscriber to read these stories.

Advertisement

— Taylor Allen (@TayImanAllen, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

Devon Goree sat in a portable chair to watch his son, Drew, play second base in a Deptford Little League game.

Parents yelled encouragements but no one chastised the umpire, a refreshing change.

Reminder: Deptford Little League president Don Bozzuffi made international news last month by instituting a rule that bans unruly parents from attending games unless they umpire three contests themselves. No one has violated the rule so far.

But nationwide, umpires face a barrage of parents who berate and get in the faces of umpires, referees, coaches, and other parents in great numbers.

Nearly 80% of high school umpires and referees quit after the first two years on the job. Parents’ bad behavior is the primary reason, according to the National Federation of State High School Associations in Indianapolis.

Keep reading to learn what experts think is driving the rise of aggressive parents.

What you should know today

Cherelle Parker is likely our next mayor.

She appealed to voters through a personal story of her Philly roots, a tough-on-crime platform, and a more moderate approach than several of her top competitors.

In her own words: “I remember people saying, ‘Well, she’s never run citywide before, and she’s only ever been the darling, and she’s never had a fight on her hand, and she’s not grassroots,’” Parker said in an interview Wednesday with The Inquirer. “And I’m listening to people say these crazy kind of things, and I’m saying to myself, ‘If there was a picture of Philadelphia, it would be me.’”

She came out on top with the support of labor unions, Black voters, and the backing of the party.

Keep reading to learn why her message on safety resonated with voters. 🔑

🧠 Trivia time 🧠

The beloved Holiday Snack Bar on Long Beach Island can stay open.

How many years has it been a staple in Beach Haven?

A) 75

B) 80

C) 100

D) 125

Think you know? Check your answer.

What we’re...

🎤Anticipating: Reporter Anna Orso’s Reddit AMA today at 1 p.m. Philly’s primary election may be over, but there’s still a lot to consider. She’ll be answering your questions about went down, what happens next, and what the results mean for the future of our city. Join in here.

👀 Watching: President Joe Biden said he’s confident he’ll get a budget deal with GOP lawmakers. He declared, “America will not default.”

🧩 Unscramble the anagram 🧩

Hint: This singer and pianist is a Penn grad

DJGON HELEN

We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Send us your own original anagram to unscramble if you’d like. Cheers to John Cole, who correctly guessed Wednesday’s answer: Swiacki’s Meats. Email us if you know the answer.

Photo of the day

I hope your week has been smooth so far. Thanks for checking in this morning☀️. I’ll catch you tomorrow in your inbox.