4 restaurants that our food critic Craig LaBan says are energizing the Delaware dining scene landscape.

As a winter lover, whatever sadness I feel with the passing of the shortest season of the year usually vanishes about the first time I catch sight of a sunset electrifying the bud-swollen trees. I know what’s coming.

At the moment of the vernal equinox at 11:33 a.m. Eastern time on Sunday, the sun will beam directly over the equator and, for my money, our most fascinating season will begin. Spring’s idyllic image belies its beautifully complex and sometimes tempestuous personality with all its radical mood swings, tracking uncannily with what we know as “spring fever.” It’s real, the experts tell us, and it seems that the atmosphere comes down with the most severe case of it. What other season has hosted a 19.4-inch blizzard in Philly and a high temperature of 100? The elements conspire to create harvests of the subtle and brilliant images that “flash upon the inward eye,” to invoke Wordsworth — and the most destructive storms on Earth, tornadoes.

To celebrate the arrival of spring, we offer our own modest bouquet of observations on this astronomical and meteorological marvel that will last 92 days, 17 hours, and 55 minutes. Feel free to turn off the TV and close the laptop.

Well, not before you read this potpourri of fascinating spring tidbits!

