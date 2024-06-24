⚓ The final SOS | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Welcome to a new week, Philly.

After a federal order to leave its South Philadelphia berth, the SS United States’ options are few, its conservancy says — including being sunk or sold for scrap. We have the story on the efforts to save the historic vessel before a September deadline.

And as wounds and amputations spike among drug users, experts told our health team that Philly’s $100 million addiction treatment center must ensure adequate medical care for patients.

We also have the latest on the shooting of a police officer Saturday night during a traffic stop in Kensington.

Here’s what you need to know on this hot and sunny Monday.

The SS United States may be making its last voyage.

⚓ A federal judge recently ruled that the former passenger ship must vacate its South Philadelphia berth by mid-September. The 1,000-foot vessel has been stationed in front of the Columbus Avenue Ikea store for a decade, but a long-running rent dispute prompted the legal intervention.

⚓ Now, the conservancy that oversees the ship must raise $500,000 and find a temporary home, quickly, its leaders say.

⚓ If they don’t, they have a few more destructive options: Sink the ship and turn it into an artificial reef. Redevelop it into something like a hotel or museum. Or scrap it.

Reporter Ximena Conde has the story on the race to save the SS United States.

P.S. If you didn’t know Philly had a ton of naval enthusiasts, consider the Battleship New Jersey: As of Thursday, the decorated ship has returned home to the Camden waterfront after undergoing a $10 million facelift in South Philadelphia. Flanked by the Phanatic, Gritty, and Swoop, a crowd of more than 300 people greeted its arrival.

Mayor Cherelle L. Parker’s plan to open a $100 million, 600-bed drug treatment center and shelter in Northeast Philadelphia got closer to reality when City Council approved it along with a new city budget earlier this month.

Officials say it’s too soon to share details about specific services the site will offer. In the meantime, addiction and health policy expert advocates have ideas.

A key concern is whether residents would receive the specialized medical care they need, including psychiatric treatment, and treatment for infected wounds caused by the animal tranquilizer xylazine. They also see the potential for isolation at the center, which could open within three years on State Road — far from many would-be patients’ support systems.

Health reporter Aubrey Whelan has the story on where experts want the city to invest.

What you should know today

Photo of the day

This “only in Philly” story comes from reader Sarah Greenblatt, who describes a decade-old memory of helpers on the El:

I was on the Market-Frankford train when a frail older man rose shakily from his seat and made his way haltingly toward an exit. When the train abruptly lurched, the gentleman began to pitch backward, as if he was going to fall. Two passengers seated on opposite sides of the aisle from each other wordlessly joined arms and broke the man’s fall, then helped right him. The three characters were of different races. This moment of dazzling grace reminds me of the brotherly love lurking around us, often unseen or unspoken.

Have a great start to your week, and I’ll see you back here tomorrow.

