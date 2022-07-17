The sun is expected to have to duke it out with clouds for most of the day, with the high temperature reaching 85 and some showers possible later this afternoon and tonight.

🔎 Important: We took a look at the factors leading people to leave their jobs across city government.

☕ Wistful: An ode to Melrose Diner.

🎼 Promising: A Japanese breakfast show will help fund a Point Breeze rec center.

It’s no secret that there was a nationwide labor shortage last year and that all sorts of employers were struggling to fill open positions.

My impression was that those major problems had generally improved, until my colleague Ryan Briggs and I noticed a pattern — we were repeatedly, and recently, writing about short-staffing issues in several city departments and agencies.

I’d written about police and parks and libraries. He’d written about building inspectors and 911 dispatchers. Our colleagues wrote about mass exoduses in the prisons and the DA’s Office. So we asked the question: Is there a common thread? We set out in our reporting and wanted to understand how many vacancies there are across city government, what factors drove people to leave their work, and what is holding the city back from replacing them quickly.

We found a handful of factors — both cultural and regulatory — are contributing to a slow-motion crisis. Keep reading for our full findings.

