First: Threats of far-right violence are leading Harrisburg, Trenton, and other state capitals to prep for unrest while residents are reminded of anti-quarantine protests from the spring.

Then: COVID-19 has canceled high school sports seasons, leading athletes to miss out on potential college opportunities.

And: Philadelphia’s second casino is finally ready to open.

Following an FBI notice issued Monday, law enforcement, both in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, are bracing for violence. The bulletin warned of demonstrations this weekend through President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday. The FBI specifically mentioned that “at least one group was calling for supporters to ‘storm’ government buildings, and far-right extremists are threatening a repeat of last week’s insurrection that left five dead,” my colleague Anna Orso writes.

But, state capitals including Harrisburg and Trenton aren’t configured the same way Washington is. There’s no National Mall in Harrisburg. Instead, hundreds of people live close and shops and cafes populate the blocks nearby. For some residents, the images of the insurrection in D.C. brought up memories from anti-quarantine demonstrators, some with guns, that descended upon their cities in April.

The high school sports landscape in the Philadelphia area is all over the place in terms of who’s allowed to play and who can’t. And as teams and athletes continue to wait for their seasons, coaches are worried that those who need exposure to college recruiters won’t have those opportunities.

My colleague Aaron Carter spoke to students, coaches, city councilmembers, and more about the complex factors that are limiting future opportunities.

“The lack of attention given to the Latino community will only continue to breed a culture where our minority communities feel marginalized and uninformed. That is, unless some major and immediate actions are taken to more effectively distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to people of color, and accurately track those who receive it.” — writes George Fernandez, the founder and CEO of Latino Connection, about the hurdles the COVID-19 vaccine faces in reaching Philadelphia’s Latino communities.

Back in 2011, Chris Guinan and his family fixed up and donated five bicycles from their garage. They never expected that after nine years it would become a charity project that has donated 1,000 bicycles to Philadelphia-area kids in need.