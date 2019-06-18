“ ... each of Biden’s missteps raises the question of whether someone with a fresher face and cleaner record on key issues like racial and gender equality would not be a better choice for the Democratic Party in 2020, especially if the central strategy Democrats plan to deploy is to draw a stark contrast between their nominee and Trump.” — Lauren A. Wright, Princeton lecturer in Politics and Public Affairs on how the qualities that made Joe Biden an effective running mate in 2008 could hurt his 2020 presidential bid.