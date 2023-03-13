Checking in at Strawberry Mansion | Morning Newsletter

It’s expected to be a rainy and cloudy day. Dress accordingly (or stay inside if you can).

Our main story puts the spotlight on Strawberry Mansion High School.

One year after the community beat back the Philadelphia School District’s plan to close the school because of declining enrollment, The Inquirer spent an entire school year inside chronicling efforts to revive the facility.

Four years later, we decided to check back in.

Taylor Allen

Patience Wilson, a 17-year-old smiley senior, is accustomed to people shaking their heads and telling her all the bad things they’ve heard about her high school, Strawberry Mansion.

Some background: For years, Strawberry Mansion fought against several challenges like high poverty, high rates of gun violence, declining enrollment, and a mismatch between available funding and concentrated student need.

But Wilson knows the real Mansion, the place where students can start a path to a building trades career, partner with nonprofits, and spend their lunchtime in clubs and activities.

Reminder: The school was under threat of closing because of dwindling numbers but the surrounding community successfully fought back. The Inquirer reported on the efforts to revive the school at 31st Street and Ridge Avenue.

Four years later, Mansion has a full complement of students.

Read more to learn about the new improvements and challenges.

What you should know today

When Sen. John Fetterman checked into a hospital for clinical depression last month, critics questioned whether he would be able to serve his six-year term.

Mental illness is often portrayed as an inescapable condition but for most people, depression and other mental health disorders don’t last forever, according to David Mandell, the director of the Penn Center for Mental Health.

Everyone’s experience is different.

The Inquirer spoke to four Philadelphians about their experience with depression, what treatments worked for them, and how they continue to take care of their mental health.

