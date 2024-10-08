🧹 Street cleaning, before and after | Morning Newsletter
And bonding over Red October.
The Morning Newsletter
Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter
Hi, Philly. Our post-gloom streak of sun will likely continue throughout the week, with temps expected to reach 70 the next two days.
Mayor Cherelle L. Parker’s inaugural city-wide cleaning program swept more than 18,000 blocks across the city this summer. Did they stay litter-free? Below, we take a before and after look at three intersections.
And at Citizens Bank Park this past weekend, families watched the Phillies take on the Mets. We check in with the dads who shared a magical Red October moment with their children — just like Nick Castellanos.
Read on for these stories and more.
— Julie Zeglen (morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)
P.S. The brand-new Inquirer Sports digital experience has arrived. Managing editor Michael Huang breaks down what to expect, from new story formats to a fresh homepage.
If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.
Since the announcement of the mayor’s block-by-block cleaning pilot program, critics have questioned its potential long-term impact for Philadelphia neighborhoods.
The first edition of the sweeping, scrubbing, weed-pulling, car-towing program took place over 13 weeks this summer and concluded in August. The Inquirer visited three intersections before and after the cleaning crews came through:
🧹 The 2000 block of South Ninth Street in South Philly, where a dumped mattress obstructed a sidewalk
🧽 The 6600 block of North Broad Street in Oak Lane, where an old diner sign attracted graffiti
🚛 The corner of Large Street and Everett Avenue in Oxford Circle, where weeds grew through pavement
The Parker administration says it knows the fight against the city’s “Filthadelphia” moniker is ongoing, with more clean-and-green programs on the way.
But has the work done so far been a success? City Hall reporter Anna Orso and videographer Gabe Coffey dig in.
In other trash news: Community advocates hosted a “trash party” last week to cast light on illegal dumping sites, and to call on Parker to halt illegal dumping by 2028.
What you should know today
The one-year anniversary of the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel brought grief for the dead and rage against the ongoing war in Gaza, as hundreds participated in vigils and protests throughout the Philadelphia region.
President Joe Biden will travel to Philadelphia Tuesday to raise money for U.S. Sen. Bob Casey’s reelection campaign. Former President Donald Trump will make two stops in Pennsylvania on Wednesday, including a campaign rally in Reading.
The 54-year-old man who was shot and killed by an off-duty Philadelphia homicide detective last week was not armed when he approached the officer’s car and was quickly met with gunfire, according to multiple sources.
Police said a 56-year-old man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Sunday as he walked along North Broad Street on Sunday.
Philadelphia had 10 homicides in September, the lowest monthly total in nearly a decade.
Panera Bread settled a wrongful-death lawsuit brought by the family of a University of Pennsylvania student who died after drinking the chain’s Charged Lemonade in 2022.
A York County school district has boarded up surveillance windows it installed in gender-neutral student bathrooms earlier this year, which had drawn international furor.
GOP candidate Curtis Bashaw appeared to freeze during the N.J. Senate debate. His opponent tried to help.
It’s a moment you really feel as you watch it — Nick Castellanos rushing from his celebrating teammates to cheer with his young son, Liam, right after the Phillies slugger closed Game 2 of the National League Division Series.
The Phils head to Citi Field tonight for Game 3 against the New York Mets. But this past weekend, Citizens Bank Park was the place to be for baseball-loving Philadelphia families.
Some dads there said the Phillies are the tie that binds generations: “This is what brings us all together,” one told The Inquirer. “It gives us something to talk about.”
Reporter Abraham Gutman explains why the sport is so easy to share, even if your last name isn’t Castellanos.
🧠 Trivia time
A city department’s new “Philly Loves Fresh” campaign aims to promote what?
A) Homegrown musicians
B) Cleantech startups
C) Produce trucks
D) Fashion designers
Think you know? Check your answer.
What we’re...
🎻 Saying goodbye to: Astral Artists, the small Philadelphia arts group that supports classical musicians.
🐄 Seeking: Good cheesesteaks in NYC (if we must be there).
🪙 Wondering: When the U.S. will establish a central bank digital currency.
🧩 Unscramble the anagram
The 33rd annual Philadelphia _ _ begins next week.
MASTIFF VILLE
Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Matthew Smith, who solved Monday’s anagram: Atlantic City Aquarium. The Shore attraction has been closed since the COVID-19 pandemic, but is expected to reopen at the end of this year, following renovations.
Photo of the day
👋 Have a great Tuesday. I’ll see you back here tomorrow.
By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.