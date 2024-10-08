🧹 Street cleaning, before and after | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Hi, Philly. Our post-gloom streak of sun will likely continue throughout the week, with temps expected to reach 70 the next two days.

Mayor Cherelle L. Parker’s inaugural city-wide cleaning program swept more than 18,000 blocks across the city this summer. Did they stay litter-free? Below, we take a before and after look at three intersections.

And at Citizens Bank Park this past weekend, families watched the Phillies take on the Mets. We check in with the dads who shared a magical Red October moment with their children — just like Nick Castellanos.

Read on for these stories and more.

P.S. The brand-new Inquirer Sports digital experience has arrived. Managing editor Michael Huang breaks down what to expect, from new story formats to a fresh homepage.

Since the announcement of the mayor’s block-by-block cleaning pilot program, critics have questioned its potential long-term impact for Philadelphia neighborhoods.

The first edition of the sweeping, scrubbing, weed-pulling, car-towing program took place over 13 weeks this summer and concluded in August. The Inquirer visited three intersections before and after the cleaning crews came through:

🧹 The 2000 block of South Ninth Street in South Philly, where a dumped mattress obstructed a sidewalk

🧽 The 6600 block of North Broad Street in Oak Lane, where an old diner sign attracted graffiti

🚛 The corner of Large Street and Everett Avenue in Oxford Circle, where weeds grew through pavement

The Parker administration says it knows the fight against the city’s “Filthadelphia” moniker is ongoing, with more clean-and-green programs on the way.

But has the work done so far been a success? City Hall reporter Anna Orso and videographer Gabe Coffey dig in.

In other trash news: Community advocates hosted a “trash party” last week to cast light on illegal dumping sites, and to call on Parker to halt illegal dumping by 2028.

What you should know today

It’s a moment you really feel as you watch it — Nick Castellanos rushing from his celebrating teammates to cheer with his young son, Liam, right after the Phillies slugger closed Game 2 of the National League Division Series.

The Phils head to Citi Field tonight for Game 3 against the New York Mets. But this past weekend, Citizens Bank Park was the place to be for baseball-loving Philadelphia families.

Some dads there said the Phillies are the tie that binds generations: “This is what brings us all together,” one told The Inquirer. “It gives us something to talk about.”

Reporter Abraham Gutman explains why the sport is so easy to share, even if your last name isn’t Castellanos.

🧠 Trivia time

A city department’s new “Philly Loves Fresh” campaign aims to promote what?

A) Homegrown musicians

B) Cleantech startups

C) Produce trucks

D) Fashion designers

Think you know? Check your answer.

What we’re...

🎻 Saying goodbye to: Astral Artists, the small Philadelphia arts group that supports classical musicians.

🐄 Seeking: Good cheesesteaks in NYC (if we must be there).

🪙 Wondering: When the U.S. will establish a central bank digital currency.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

The 33rd annual Philadelphia _ _ begins next week.

MASTIFF VILLE

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Matthew Smith, who solved Monday’s anagram: Atlantic City Aquarium. The Shore attraction has been closed since the COVID-19 pandemic, but is expected to reopen at the end of this year, following renovations.

Photo of the day

