A potentially pivotal moment in the nation’s opioid crisis is taking place in Philadelphia. Yesterday, the Justice Department and the nonprofit that wants to make Philadelphia the home of the nation’s first supervised injection site squared off in court. Also, the investigation into the police shooting that occurred last week “could take months” to complete, according to District Attorney Larry Krasner. And in the suburbs, some Ardmore residents are fighting against another new luxury apartment complex that would replace a historic landmark.