A potentially pivotal moment in the nation's opioid crisis is taking place in Philadelphia. Yesterday, the Justice Department and the nonprofit that wants to make Philadelphia the home of the nation's first supervised injection site squared off in court. Also, the investigation into the police shooting that occurred last week "could take months" to complete, according to District Attorney Larry Krasner. And in the suburbs, some Ardmore residents are fighting against another new luxury apartment complex that would replace a historic landmark.

Philadelphia’s supervised injection site plan faces a contentious day in federal court

The push to open the nation’s first supervised injection site in Philadelphia entered federal court Monday. U.S. vs. Safehouse pits the region’s top law enforcement official against the president of a nonprofit founded to help stem the opioid crisis.

The case is expected to set a precedent on the legality of sites intended to give drug users a safe place to use, be revived if they overdose, and access treatment.

The Justice Department originally sued Safehouse in February, claiming that the idea of a supervised injection site was illegal. Safehouse countered by contending that the law in question was never intended to prevent what its officials say is a legitimate public health measure aimed at saving lives.

From historic movie palace to another luxury condo complex in Ardmore

Developers have proposed yet another luxury apartment building in rapidly changing Ardmore, Pa. It’ll be built on the site of the old Ardmore Theater, which is now a furniture store, but still uses the old marquee from the original building.

The plans were unveiled last month, and have sparked intense reaction from residents groaning at another new development and from those who will miss the theater’s old-fashioned charm.

It’s a charm, residents told The Inquirer, that they don’t want to leave Ardmore.

Investigation into police shooting ‘could take months’

The probe covering the largest mass shooting of Philadelphia police in decades may not be completed for months, District Attorney Larry Krasner said yesterday.

He and a top deputy said that authorities still needed to process and review hundreds of hours of video footage from various sources — officers’ bodycams, videos from doorbell cameras, and other videos from the block in Tioga.

Krasner did not elaborate on a number of other potential issues regarding the case, including whether there would be a conflict in prosecuting a case in which he personally negotiated with the defendant during the standoff.

Opinions

Trump and Greenland

“While learning more about a problem is always a good thing, learning is no substitute for the political will to take action on gun laws that we know could make a real difference. Gov. Wolf ended his remarks reaffirming his support to multiple gun control laws that are stuck in the General Assembly.” — The Inquirer Editorial Board gives credit to Gov. Tom Wolf for doing something on gun violence, but is looking for Pennsylvania’s General Assembly to do more.

