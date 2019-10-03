A federal judge yesterday made a ruling in Philadelphia that could shape how U.S. cities combat overdoses. Philadelphia could become the first city in the nation to have a supervised injection site. And, across Pennsylvania, an Inquirer investigation has revealed that the state’s oversight of privately run juvenile programs resulted in a failure to stop abuse at schools.

Despite warnings, Pennsylvania failed to detect and stop abuses at schools

After an Inquirer investigation published in February revealed decades of abuse and cover-ups at Glen Mills Schools, Pennsylvania closed the once-renowned campus, pulled its licenses, and removed its students.

But the state didn’t say how its $39 billion Department of Human Services failed to detect and stop abuse at Glen Mills for so long. The Inquirer has found that Pennsylvania’s oversight of Glen Mills and other privately run juvenile programs has been bare-bones at best and negligent at worst.

Judge rules that a supervised injection site would not break federal law

A Philadelphia nonprofit’s proposal to open the nation’s first supervised injection site doesn’t violate U.S. law, a federal judge ruled yesterday. Specifically, the judge said that a 1986 law designed to target so-called “crack houses” does not apply in the case. “The ultimate goal of Safehouse’s proposed operation is to reduce drug use, not facilitate it,” the judge wrote.

The decision is expected to shape the legal debate surrounding the facilities in other U.S. cities. Advocates feel that supervised injection sites can be a tool in fighting the overdose epidemic that has contributed to more than 3,000 deaths in Philadelphia over the past three years.

China's 70th-anniversary parade for Hong Kong
Signe Wilkinson
“Kids are walking around middle schools and high schools with smartphones and apps that have become a bully’s best friend. Live grenades, you might even say. And all we parents are doing, it seems, is watching, helplessly, as Big Tech keeps getting bigger and bigger while our kids get sucked deeper and deeper into the diabolical depths of their profit-making devices and apps.” — columnist Maria Panaritis writes about how we aren’t doing enough to protect kids from the ills of smartphones and social media.

Destinee Whitaker, a recent graduate of Philadelphia's George Washington Carver High School of Engineering and Science, presents a check to Joseph Sackor of the Liberian Medical Mission for water purification systems.

A Philly teen has changed the lives of thousands of people in Liberia by raising money to provide water purification systems to a medical clinic and school in the country.