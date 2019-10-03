View this post on Instagram

We don’t know how strong we are until strong is the only choice we have • • • Fun night shooting the moonset behind a pink lit skyline for Breast Cancer Awareness month with @amc811.photos @stevendavisjr #breastcancerawareness #pink #williampennwednesday #phlbucketlist #philadelphia #215shooters#discoverPHL#fatalframes#ig_unitedstates#igers_philly#pcpotd#phillyphire#phillypulse#phillyunknown#visitphilly#whyilovephilly#mkexplore#ourphilly#howphillyseesphilly #usaprimeshots #rsa_main#ig_northamerica#visiongods#igworldclub#royalsnappingartists#ig_refined#sky_sultans#sky_captures