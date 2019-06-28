After harmful chemicals contaminated water for tens of thousands of homes in Bucks and Montgomery Counties, most of the residences were hooked up to clean water sources. Relief, however, has yet to come for others. Three years later, those residents are forced to live off bottled water with no end in sight. In the world of politics, the argument over gerrymandering is poised to stick around for some time. The Supreme Court addressed the matter Thursday, ruling federal courts must stay out of it. Plus, an ACLU lawsuit paints a picture of Pennsylvania state troopers that makes them sound more like immigration enforcement. And finally, Calif. Sen. Kamala Harris confronted former Vice President Joe Biden on race at last night’s debate.