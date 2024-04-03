Surgical objects left inside | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Greetings and good luck to those traveling north on I-95 this morning. Closures are expected for at least another day as crews repair the damage left by a tractor-trailer crash near the Betsy Ross Bridge/Aramingo Avenue Interchange. Watch out for flooding as you navigate the area.

When surgical objects are left in patients’ bodies after they leave the operating table, they’re called “never events” because they are so preventable, they should never happen. Yet an Inquirer investigation found over 200 of these accidents recorded at Philadelphia-area hospitals in the past six years.

And Dungeons & Dragons fans are finding community at bar pop-up events across the region. Here’s what you need to know today.

— Julie Zeglen

Sponges. Catheter fragments. Six feet of surgical gauze.

All objects that have been found in patients’ bodies after surgery at Philadelphia-area hospitals.

Over 200 of these “never events” have been recorded at 39 local hospitals in the past six years. While rare, these accidents can be catastrophic to patients’ health. Safeguards to prevent them, such as using X-rays or simply counting the number of items at hand before and after surgery, too often fail.

“I still have pain, anxiety,” said a woman who was left with a surgical sponge in her abdomen after an emergency C-section. “This shouldn’t have happened.”

The Inquirer’s Wendy Ruderman, Sarah Gantz, and Dylan Purcell investigate why these events happen, how they can be avoided, and where patient safety law falls short.

What you should know today

Looking for way to have a beer, meet new people, and boost your strategy skills all at the same time? We know a place.

Novices and experts alike are flocking to Philly bars to play Dungeons & Dragons, the tabletop roleplaying game that turns 50 this year. Pop-up events hosted by Dungeons n Drafts are so popular, they’ve expanded to six new cities.

“I play a lot of other board games, and they’re all ultra-competitive. You’re there to beat the person across the table from you,” Dungeons n Drafts cofounder Thomas Solar said. “With DnD, it’s okay to have a laugh and be friends.”

Doesn’t sound like a bad way to pass a Wednesday night. Beatrice Forman goes deep into the lore.

🧠 Trivia time

How old is the Defender Association of Philadelphia, which connects those accused of a crime to free legal help?

A) 10 years

B) 50 years

C) 90 years

D) 150 years

Think you know? Check your answer.

🎸 Donning: Our best wool sweaters for the Bob Dylan biopic filming in Cape May.

🍸 Applauding: The local winners of Food & Wine’s Global Tastemakers Awards.

🤖 Avoiding: Deepfakes and AI-generated misinformation in the 2024 presidential election.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

Philly drag queen Sapphira Cristál has been snapping up wins on the latest season of this Emmy Award-winning reality competition show. She’s now in the top four.

GUARDER SCAPULAR

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Carol Basile, who solved Tuesday’s anagram: NextFab. That’s the Philly org offering digital hardware and software tools — and of late, AI know-how — to members at its makerspaces in Point Breeze and Kensington.

Photo of the day

