Today, we’ll look at how the reversal of Roe v. Wade is affecting families and friends.

Then, we’ll look at how a group of Republicans is coming together to say “Mastriano is unacceptable.”

About 56% of Americans oppose the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, according to a recent poll, while 40% support it. This means some people will have friends or family members who disagree. And it’s a subject on which it’s difficult to find any middle ground.

So how are people dealing with it? One Center City resident says she hasn’t talked much to her parents since the ruling. One man from Fairmount celebrated the ruling and has tried to engage in “civilized” debate.

But for many, it’s not just another political topic that can be debated endlessly — it’s personal. My colleague Erin McCarthy has more on how people are dealing with their friends and family members who disagree.

Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano is ”an extreme, dangerous guy who is out of touch with the majority of the people in Pennsylvania.” “Mastriano is unacceptable. You can withhold support from Mastriano without declaring yourself to be a progressive.” “Donors get the idea of targeting 5% of the electorate because all of our elections are so damn close. If you can sway a small part of them, it can affect the outcome.”

More from my colleague Chris Brennan on the Republicans who are organizing against Mastriano and supporting Josh Shapiro, the Democratic nominee.

