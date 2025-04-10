💲 Tariffs hit home | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Morning, Philly. Temps didn’t quite hit freezing in the city this week, but we did get close to a seasonal record. Now comes the rain.

President Donald Trump this week announced new tariffs that could have big impact on Philadelphians’ finances. Below, we dig into how to prepare for more unpredictability.

And the city’s jail population has reached its lowest level in recent memory. Read on to learn what’s behind the decline.

Plus, old-school Philly homes are a childproofing nightmare. Here’s how city parents keep their kids safe.

In a sudden reversal, Trump on Wednesday announced he would pause most of his newly imposed tariffs for 90 days, but maintain a 10% tariff on nearly all imports.

The whiplash is causing discomfort at best and panic at worst for Philadelphia business owners who get their products overseas — especially from China, which still faces a 125% minimum tax on goods.

Catch up on The Inquirer’s tariff reporting:

💲 The unpredictability means some items might be worth stocking up on, according to food reporter and chef Kiki Aranita. From coffee to fish sauce to Sichuan peppercorns, consumers and small-business owners should consider stockpiling certain foods.

💲 Howard Katz, the owner of Katz Leatherette Co. in Northern Liberties, buys most of his materials from China. After 100 years selling fabric, he worries his store won’t survive Trump’s tariffs.

💲 Who will administer the tariffs if the federal government gets gutted? A former economic adviser for Obama and Trump in his first administration explains what Americans can expect next.

💲 Tariffs have made for a blurry economic picture, a columnist writes, which means forthcoming data such as first quarter GDP growth may tell us little about where the economy is or where it is going.

💲 And The Inquirer’s editorial board took on the president’s Wednesday tariff tune change, opining: “Donald Trump caved.”

Visit Inquirer.com throughout the day for more tariff updates.

Fewer than 3,700 people were in city custody as of this week, a 20% drop in just the past six months. It’s also the lowest level Philadelphia’s jail population has reached in at least a decade. The record comes as gun violence is declining, too.

What’s behind the drop? In part, a class-action lawsuit filed in 2020 over what prisoners called inhumane and dangerous conditions in the jails.

An understaffing problem meant fewer guards managing too many people. The solution, officials determined: Reduce the number of prisoners for staff to oversee with initiatives such as emergency bail hearings and efforts to resolve trials for low-level misdemeanors more quickly.

Reporters Chris Palmer and Ellie Rushing explain how the latest reduction efforts differ from those in the past.

In other justice system news:

Only two people have successfully completed the Kensington “wellness court” so far. Mayor Cherelle L. Parker’s administration wants to expand it. Voters will decide in May whether to install a prison oversight board to monitor Northeast Philadelphia jail complex facilities and make recommendations for reform. Within Philly’s foster care system, some parents report feeling coerced into accepting “voluntary arrangements" in which they give up their children. In at least one case, the placement proved deadly.

What you should know today

Philadelphia housing stock is almost 30 years older than the national average. While they signify history, gorgeous hardwood floors and exposed radiators could be dangerous for any tiny, toddling people who live with them. (Even I have tripped down my rowhouse’s slick wooden staircase.)

👣 But there are ways to childproof an aging Philly home. For instance:

👣 Many sets of stairs? Gates block access for tumble-prone kids, but you might need to get a size up to account for antique posts or spindles.

👣 Weirdly thick walls? Anchoring heavy furniture could be a challenge, so test different brackets and anchors to find the best fit.

The Inquirer’s Erica Palan rounded up more childproofing tips from parents and experts.

