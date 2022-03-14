Looks like we can shed those heavy coats we needed yesterday. We’re looking at highs approaching 60, and temperatures are forecast to stay there for much of the week.

Today we look at where you can go to get free tax help in Philly.

And, the very tumultuous life of 12-year-old TJ Siderio, who was laid to rest late last week after being shot to death by police.

Doing taxes can be pretty tricky.

Throw in a pandemic year, with stimulus checks and child tax credits, and it can be trickier than most. But there are a number of free tax preparation services and other assistance.

Here are two quick starters.

☝🏽 The IRS free tax tool is a one-stop resource for free tax preparation professionals or for those with questions. If you make less than $58,000 annually, the tool will find a free tax pro in the region. It also sources free tax prep for those with a disability or limited language skills.

✌️ Campaign for Working Families (CWF) offers online and in-person services. Also, free tax prep for people who make less than $65,000 annually. 215-454-6483, cwfphilly.org.

Our reporters Henry Savage and Erin Arvedlund compiled this rundown, which also has information regarding:

Assistance for older adults.

What you’ll need to bring when doing your taxes.

When your returns will be processed. Spoiler alert: Expect a delay. 😐

His father, imprisoned. His mother, more of a “big sister.”

Interviews with friends and family of Thomas “TJ” Siderio depict a nomadic, and oftentimes chaotic, home life for the 12-year-old boy who died earlier this month after being shot by police.

He could be seen riding around neighborhoods such as Pennsport and Girard Estates on his bicycle, visiting friends or family scattered across a wide swath of South Philadelphia. Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, who has begun the process of terminating the officer responsible, referred to TJ’s life as “a tragedy before it ended,” and said that “we as a society have failed him.”

Our columnist Helen Ubiñas writes that Outlaw’s rhetoric wrongly puts the blame on the community for failing TJ, while absolving what some believe was yet again abuse of force by police.

Our reporters William Bender, Rodrigo Torrejón, and Ryan W. Briggs take a look at TJ’s upbringing and just how much of it was lost to the streets.

🏀 Advising: You to fill out The Inquirer Bracket Jawn (yep, that’s the actual name) ahead of Thursday’s start of March Madness, for your chance to win a $1,000 Visa gift card. And double bonus...there’s a women’s jawn, too. Here’s all you need to know.

🎭 Considering: Checking out an upcoming show in one of these little-known theaters across Philly.

🚰 Wondering: Why it’s strongly suggested that Chester and Lancaster County residents boil their tap water.

