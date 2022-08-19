Happy Friday. Expect a high of 91. We might luck out with some showers over the weekend.

💉 Monkeypox vaccines: Reporters Jason Laughlin and Kasturi Pananjady break down the disparities of who needs the vaccine vs. who’s getting it.

📱Mobile tickets: SEPTA may give you the option to ditch your Key Card.

🚨 A police shortage: It’s not looking good for the Philadelphia Police Department.

We’re roughly halfway through August, the Sunday of summer. It’s around the time your peers begin longing for fall because of the unrelenting heat. The ever-present air-conditioner hums are a familiar background noise.

Regardless, this is still the season for outdoor activities.

After a humid camping trip during the brutal heat wave, reporter Jason Nark went on a mission: Find the coolest places in the summer.

Experts say the best sleeping weather is 65 ... but you’ll be hard-pressed to find a night below 75 locally. So Nark branched outside of Philadelphia and into the rest of the state. He spoke to weather experts and locals across the state. He even visited a few to test some spots.

Follow his quest to find the ideal camping location.

The Philadelphia Police Department officer shortage is going to get worse.

The breakdown of the storm:

The force is already operating about 20% below its target staffing level, and more than 800 are heading toward the door, as they will retire over the next four years.

The department is already dealing with nearly 600 officer vacancies, an uptick of resignations, and hundreds of injury claims that took officers off active duty.

All told, the force is short 1,300 officers of its full complement of 6,380.

The reality collides with the highest rates of gun violence Philadelphia has seen in generations. Officers are leaving faster than the department can recruit them.

Reporters Anna Orso and Ryan Briggs detail how we got here and the city’s attempts to solve the issue.

