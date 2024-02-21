The science of reading in Philly schools | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Around Philadelphia and nationally, a growing movement of parents and advocates have been challenging whether their schools know how to teach a basic skill: how to read. Only about one-third of the nation’s fourth graders are proficient readers, according to a 2022 national assessment, and Pennsylvania scores are about the same.

Our lead story looks inside Philly schools to see how kids here learn to read, and checks in with parents who are losing trust and growing frustrated in the ongoing battle over how kids should be taught to read.

The prevailing approach to teaching reading has been grounded in the idea that children can learn to read relatively naturally. In this process, kids develop a love for reading with guidance from teachers.

But longstanding research into how people learn to read shows it isn’t a natural act. Most kids don’t “crack the code,” or learn the relationship between sounds and letters to understand written words with limited instruction.

Because some can learn to read relatively easily, “it can look like that naturalistic child-directed approach is working. But it’s really failing so many students,” said Stephanie Stollar, a consultant and assistant professor of reading science at Mount St. Joseph’s University in Ohio. Those most at risk are children who don’t have language-rich home environments, and those who have learning disabilities.

As the gap between what science shows and how schools teach has gained increased attention, calls for change have intensified, with advocates for the “science of reading” pushing laws backing evidence-based reading instruction. A bill is advancing in Harrisburg that would mandate school districts to use this type of reading curricula.

Districts around Philadelphia say they’ve been shifting their approaches to align with the science of reading and teach more “structured literacy,” away from what’s often described as “balanced literacy.” There are fundamental differences between the approaches.

And while schools may say they’re teaching structured literacy, it can be difficult to assess those claims, given the complexity of reading instruction. Experts say it’s about more than just changing curriculum: It’s about retraining teachers.

Keep reading to hear from parents, experts and advocates on the different approaches to reading instruction, and use our interactive to learn how structured and balanced instructions differ.

When the body of a man was found on Oct. 19, 2003, by fishermen in a drainage area on the banks of the Delaware River in Bensalem Township, police said his description didn’t match any reports of missing persons in the area. They obtained partial fingerprints, but they didn’t match any known fingerprints in the national database.

Officials compared the unknown male to numerous missing person reports over the next 19 years without success.

This week, police announced they finally identified Edward Anthony Nece as the drowning victim.

Notable quote: “We were able to finally put a name to a person,” said Tom McAndrew, chief of investigations for IFV and a retired Pennsylvania state trooper. “To be in an unmarked grave is sad. Everybody deserves their name.”

Keep reading to hear from Nece’s father and to learn how law enforcement and genetics investigators finally identified Nece.

What you should know today

🧠 Trivia time

Which major shoe company is looking to to open its first new branded store in Philly?

A) Vans

B) Converse

C) Nike

D) Adidas

Think you know? Check your answer.

What we're...

👀 Watching: Two major U.S. credit card companies may merge in a $35 billion deal.

🏒 Hearing: The first 10,000 fans at the Flyers’ Feb. 27 game will get to take home some Gritty-themed earmuffs.

💔 Hooked on: Swiping right, according to a new lawsuit that claims apps like Tinder “gamify dating.”

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

Hint: Green space in the heart of Center City 🌳

HARK POD TWIRL

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Nick Malfitano who correctly guessed Tuesday’s answer: Kali Reis.

