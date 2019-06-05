Yes, it’s still spring in Philly, but it’s never too early to start planning out your summer. Good thing our Summer Arts Guide is here. In it, my colleagues round up the best in concerts, movies, festivals, TV, and more. Now is when you reach for your calendar. A Philly World War II veteran never thought the day would come when the Army would correct an injustice they levied upon him in 1945. Well, that day has arrived and Nelson Henry Jr. can’t believe it’s real.
Reading this online? Sign up here to get this newsletter delivered to your inbox every morning.
Special offer: What happened? Why? Become an Inquirer and get more of your questions answered. Take the first step with Digital Access for just 77¢ per week for 13 weeks. Because you give a damn. Subscribe today!
— Ray Boyd (@RayBoydDigital, morningnewsletter@philly.com)
It’s getting hot outside and the same can be said for the lineup of events set for Philly this summer. Get ready for all of it with our Summer Arts Guide. The city will play host to festivals, concerts, and parties. And if staying inside is more your speed, our staff compiled recommendations for summer movies, TV, books, and more.
- 🏳️🌈 Philly’s summer festivals: Philly Pride, Odunde, Wawa Welcome America, Fringe, and more
- 🎤 The summer’s biggest concerts, from the Rolling Stones to Made in America
- 🎭 ‘Hamilton’ in Philly, summer Shakespeare, and so much more theater — in town and at the Shore
- 📺 Summer TV: ‘Big Little Lies,’ ‘Stranger Things,’ a Kevin Bacon drama, and much more
- 🎬 It’s blockbuster season: Here are the movies you need to see this summer
- 🎼 Classical summer: Bradley Cooper, Harry Potter, piano stars, Yannick debuts at a spiffed-up Mann Center
- 🎨 N.C. Wyeth, Penn Museum’s moving sphinx, Gee’s Bend quilters, and more museum highlights
- 🎪 Family fun in Philadelphia: Dinosaurs on the Parkway, zipline at the zoo, JoJo Siwa, Apollo 11 festivities, Cirque
- 📚 Big summer books for 2019 by Mark Haddon, Elizabeth Gilbert, Colson Whitehead, Tan France
- 😂 Summer 2019 Comedy Roundup
- ✍️ Readings by authors visiting Philly this summer: Jennifer Weiner, Richard Russo, and more
- 💃 Hot dates in dance: A BalletX ‘Little Prince,’ rising-star choreographers, and offseason work for Pa. ballet dancers
Nelson Henry Jr. was forced to leave the military in 1945 because of the color of his skin. The 95-year-old Philadelphia man never thought he’d see the day the Army would correct the injustice.
But that day has come and Henry can barely believe it. “I’m still wondering if it’s a dream," he said. Henry’s son broke the news to him when the letter arrived.
Between 1941 and 1945, nearly 50,000 soldiers, including Henry, were given “blue discharges,” and many of them were black, gay, or lesbian service members. The Army made the unanimous decision to upgrade Henry’s discharge. His one regret? That his wife of 71 years died before the Army cleared his name.
- New Jersey’s primary election was yesterday, and state and local candidates endorsed by the entrenched Camden County Democratic Committee sailed to victory while Trump-branded Assemblyman Joe Howarth lost to party regulars in Burlington County.
- Philly rapper and criminal justice advocate Meek Mill moved a step closer to closing the book on his criminal case Tuesday. Mill has been granted a new hearing with a new judge — not the Philadelphia judge the rapper’s legal team has accused of bias.
- Philly could soon say goodbye to the Frankford Chocolate Factory in South Philadelphia. A developer’s revised plan now involves demolishing the historic candy-making site.
- Several Philly-area nursing homes are now facing scrutiny over patient safety. Nearly a dozen in the region appear on a new list of the nation’s most troubled facilities.
- The athletic field at a popular Philly playground has been closed after soil samples showed elevated levels of lead. The grounds include a pool, basketball court, sports fields, and a community garden.
You can’t beat a good Yappy Hour after a ruff day 🐾. Fantastic pic, @mcjw13.
Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!
- Lazaretto, a 19th-century hospital on the banks of the Delaware River, saved countless immigrant lives for nearly a century. Now, thanks to Tinicum Township, the historic structure will soon get new life.
- The Piazza, the once-buzzing, now-quiet retail/hangout spot in Northern Liberties, gets a new addition this weekend. “Pod Park” will offer food, drinks, fitness, and retail packaged in a way you’ve probably never seen.
- The Franklin Institute’s train room will soon look a little different as well. The museum is planning a multi-million dollar renovation that will uniquely highlight its beloved steam locomotive.
- One of Philly’s most buzzed-about annual summer traditions is back. Center City Sips kicks off today and with a some new participating bars in the lineup — it’s going to be bigger than ever.
- An art exhibit coming to Philly this week will stir up a decades-old debate: Infant male circumcision is a procedure many take for granted. But others are deeply concerned about the act and call it a traumatic experience for infants.
“I applaud [Sephora] for instituting implicit bias training for its workers. But let’s be clear. Closing stores for a day won’t stop racist employees from discriminating. Racial prejudice runs deep and is as American as red, white and blue.” - Columnist Jenice Armstrong on Sephora’s decision to close all stores for racial bias training.
- There is a common thread between the new Netflix series When They See Us and the recently unearthed racist social media posts from Philly cops: the dehumanizing of people that officers swore to protect, writes Columnist Will Bunch.
- With a recent spate of fatal shootings and stabbings in Camden and a noteworthy increase in Philly’s homicide numbers, it’s worth asking whether common factors could be at play. More importantly, as the Inquirer Editorial Board writes, could there be common solutions?
- I remember the way iTunes changed how my friends and I interacted with music — going from carrying around our CDs to begging for iTunes gift cards. Eighteen years after its launch, Apple is bidding farewell to iTunes and The Ringer has a very blunt eulogy.
- Philly chef Karen Nicolas remembered her days in the kitchen fondly. She thought her lupus diagnosis would keep her away from the job she loved forever. Philadelphia Magazine chronicles her journey back to the kitchen.
- A lot of observers say James Holzhauer broke Jeopardy! during his 32-game win streak which ended on Monday night. He made so much money so quickly, it caused The Atlantic to wonder what the show is really about: making more money or staying on the show?
Every summer when Philly pools open, many kids face a dilemma: They don’t own a bathing suit. City rules forbid swimming without proper attire for health and safety reasons, so what’s a rec-center director to do? If you’re Oktavia Cherry, you step up.