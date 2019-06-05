Yes, it’s still spring in Philly, but it’s never too early to start planning out your summer. Good thing our Summer Arts Guide is here. In it, my colleagues round up the best in concerts, movies, festivals, TV, and more. Now is when you reach for your calendar. A Philly World War II veteran never thought the day would come when the Army would correct an injustice they levied upon him in 1945. Well, that day has arrived and Nelson Henry Jr. can’t believe it’s real.

Summer Fun In Philly! Our Summer Arts Guide has arrived ☀️

It’s getting hot outside and the same can be said for the lineup of events set for Philly this summer. Get ready for all of it with our Summer Arts Guide. The city will play host to festivals, concerts, and parties. And if staying inside is more your speed, our staff compiled recommendations for summer movies, TV, books, and more.

World War II veteran gets ‘miracle’ honorable discharge after 75 years

Nelson Henry Jr. was forced to leave the military in 1945 because of the color of his skin. The 95-year-old Philadelphia man never thought he’d see the day the Army would correct the injustice.

But that day has come and Henry can barely believe it. “I’m still wondering if it’s a dream," he said. Henry’s son broke the news to him when the letter arrived.

Between 1941 and 1945, nearly 50,000 soldiers, including Henry, were given “blue discharges,” and many of them were black, gay, or lesbian service members. The Army made the unanimous decision to upgrade Henry’s discharge. His one regret? That his wife of 71 years died before the Army cleared his name.

June 5, 2019
Signe Wilkinson
June 5, 2019

“I applaud [Sephora] for instituting implicit bias training for its workers. But let’s be clear. Closing stores for a day won’t stop racist employees from discriminating. Racial prejudice runs deep and is as American as red, white and blue.” - Columnist Jenice Armstrong on Sephora’s decision to close all stores for racial bias training.

  • I remember the way iTunes changed how my friends and I interacted with music — going from carrying around our CDs to begging for iTunes gift cards. Eighteen years after its launch, Apple is bidding farewell to iTunes and The Ringer has a very blunt eulogy.
  • Philly chef Karen Nicolas remembered her days in the kitchen fondly. She thought her lupus diagnosis would keep her away from the job she loved forever. Philadelphia Magazine chronicles her journey back to the kitchen.
  • A lot of observers say James Holzhauer broke Jeopardy! during his 32-game win streak which ended on Monday night. He made so much money so quickly, it caused The Atlantic to wonder what the show is really about: making more money or staying on the show?
Oktavia Cherry of the department of Parks & Recreation Tuesday May 7, 2019
DAVID SWANSON / Staff Photographer
Oktavia Cherry of the department of Parks & Recreation Tuesday May 7, 2019

Every summer when Philly pools open, many kids face a dilemma: They don’t own a bathing suit. City rules forbid swimming without proper attire for health and safety reasons, so what’s a rec-center director to do? If you’re Oktavia Cherry, you step up.