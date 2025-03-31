A looming threat to federal aid | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Hiya, Philly. Pack an umbrella today: Showers are possible this afternoon, when the Phillies play their first game at home.

The federal government funneled billions of dollars to city agencies last year, supporting services ranging from drug treatment to child welfare. Our lead story explains how much Philadelphia could lose if the Trump administration cuts funding to cities.

And women’s sports bars are popping up across the country. Now, a group is fundraising to open one here.

Philadelphia received $2.2 billion from the federal government in its last complete fiscal year — about a fifth of total spending. That funding could be at risk under President Donald Trump.

Looming threat: While it’s not yet certain whether Trump will attempt to dramatically reduce or cut federal programs that benefit the city, he and other leaders of his administration have indicated they would like to stop federal funds from going to sanctuary cities like Philly.

Where cuts could hit hardest: Of all city departments that received federal funding in fiscal year 2024, the Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual disAbility Services got the most. Its share includes $1.2 billion for the HealthChoices program, which provides mental health and substance abuse treatment for people who qualify for Medicaid.

Other areas of potential impact: In addition to city-run public health and social services programs, the eds and meds sector, the School District of Philadelphia, and SEPTA all receive funding from the federal government.

City Hall reporter Sean Collins Walsh breaks down what federal cuts would mean to local government operations, and how the city is preparing.

What you should know today

Heads up, fans of the WNBA and National Women’s Soccer League: A bar focused entirely on women’s sports may be coming to a neighborhood near you as soon as summer 2026.

🏀 Watch Party PHL formed last year to convene Philadelphians for games such as the women’s college basketball championship. (Shout-out to North Philly-native coach Dawn Staley, whose South Carolina team took home the title.)

📺 Dozens of events later, the group’s organizers believe a dedicated place to host these communal fan experiences is sorely needed, despite the city’s current lack of professional women’s sports franchises. They’re calling it Watch Bar, and they’re crowdfunding $50,000 to get started.

🍻 “This is not about being a women’s sports bar to keep it separate from the others,” one volunteer-turned-business partner told The Inquirer. “Women’s sports needs its own venue.”

Reporter Beatrice Forman details Watch Party PHL’s efforts to launch the space.

🧠 Trivia time

Reputed former mob boss Joseph “Skinny Joey” Merlino just launched his latest venture out of his native South Philadelphia. What is it?

A) A podcast

B) A cheesesteak shop

C) A driving range

D) A travel agency

Think you know? Check your answer.

What we’re...

📰 Celebrating: The Philadelphia Daily News’ 100th birthday. (Check out columnist Stephanie Farr’s ode to the tabloid’s “happy and wacky” stories.)

🍴 Anticipating: The spring opening of these 50 local restaurants.

👗 Learning: What it takes to keep Philly-based Nuuly’s rental clothes fresh (and how the service picks its styles).

🥤 Slurping: This salt foam-topped Vietnamese coffee found on South Street.

📚 Considering: The specialness of North Philly’s Cecil B. Moore Library.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

Hint: The subject of a 1996 April Fools’ Day prank by Taco Bell

TREBLY LIBEL

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Nia Ngina Meeks, who solved Sunday’s anagram: Bartram’s Garden. The historic green space in Southwest Philly has lost a competitive $500,000 Environmental Protection Agency grant due to federal cuts.

Photo of the day

📬 Your “only in Philly” story

Think back to the night that changed your life that could only happen in Philly, a true example of the Philly spirit, the time you finally felt like you belonged in Philly if you’re not a lifer, something that made you fall in love with Philly all over again — or proud to be from here if you are. Then email it to us for a chance to be featured in the Monday edition of this newsletter.

This “only in Philly” story comes from reader Michael Thomas Leibrandt, who describes a beautiful, botanical bonanza:

A few years ago , while attending a class in Center City, I waited for a SEPTA Regional Rail train to take me from the Philadelphia suburbs into town. When the lead car approached the platform and came to a halt , I was surprised at what I saw. The interior of each car on the train was packed — not a seat to be had, standing room only. I thought to myself , it’s a weekday, had I missed something big? Had one of our sports teams won the championship without my knowing? A merchandise giveaway at the commerce district? Perhaps a free cheesesteak contest?

Oh, no. This was the week of the Philadelphia Flower Show.

If you think that a legion of exuberant Eagles fans converging on South Philadelphia to bask in the celebration of only the second Lombardi Trophy in just over 90 years of franchise existence was an outward display of passion, wait until you experience the dedication of those attending the world’s oldest continuous flower show. The finest collection of spring planting, greenery caring, fanatical botanists and horticulturalists from all over the world make each March an extravaganza at the Convention Center.

That evening as I made my way back to Market East and boarded a train headed for home , I once again found myself with only a very small choice of seating options between the returning enthusiasts from the flower show and their newly acquired leafy friends. As I sat down between two exotic plants that I was certain I had once seen in the window of a 1980s-themed Banana Republic years earlier — unable to move an inch from side to side and barely able to exhale — I finally understood the significance of the annual flower show. That night , something caught my gaze on the jacket that I had worn that day on my trip, soaked into the sleeve.

It was sap, of course.

Thanks to Paola, Sam, and Erin for filling in during my vacation last week — and to you, for starting your day with The Inquirer. See you back here tomorrow.

