📱When a malpractice case ends up on TikTok | Morning Newsletter

The rest of the week’s forecast is perfect ... unless you have pollen allergies. Expect a high of 80 and soak up the sun.

Malpractice attorney Tom Bosworth’s 175,000 followers on TikTok know him as the blunt “tommythelawyer.” His brashness in a pair of TikToks got him in a lawsuit with Penn Medicine but that’s just the beginning.

Our lead story explores a messy tale of how the legal system grapples with the major platform. 🔑

While representing a man who died of an aneurysm, malpractice attorney Tom Bosworth accused Penn Medicine in two TikToks of not hiring enough doctors to read X-rays of his client and others, despite having plenty of money.

It didn’t take long for Penn Medicine attorneys to file emergency motions to take down the videos. Penn’s attorneys argued that the videos misrepresented facts and “poisoned” any potential pool of jurors.

Side note: Penn Medicine wasn’t alone in wanting him to stay quiet. His boss at the time, attorney Thomas R. Kline, urged him not to publicly criticize the health system before gathering more information.

Kline and his partner Shanin Specter ended up firing him, alleging he spent too much time on his social media presence rather than his cases.

Keep reading to find out who the judge sided with.

Next week’s special election for the Upper Darby seat will decide who controls the Pennsylvania House.

Why you should care: Whoever controls the House sets the agenda on state policies.

Democrats have the House majority for the first time in 12 years with a one-seat advantage over the Republicans. But if Republicans win the 163rd House District seat, the chamber would be evenly split just three months after Democrats took control.

Reminder: The seat is open because Rep. Mike Zabel resigned in March over three public sexual harassment allegations.

Keep reading to learn about the candidates running for the coveted seat.

👀Watching: Rep. George Santos pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to stealing from his campaign, lying to donors, and lying to Congress.

📚Reading: Columnist Helen Ubiñas shared her favorite motivational tips from national spelling bee champ Zaila Avant-garde’s second book, It’s Not Bragging If It’s True: How to be Awesome At Life.

