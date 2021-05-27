Hello, dedicated readers of The Inquirer Morning Newsletter.

First: Businesses at the Shore are praying for sun as Memorial Day approaches. Current forecasts aren’t looking so hot for the holiday weekend.

Then: Many accounts of sexism and mistreatment at Tired Hands Brewing Co. surfaced on Instagram last week, leading to founder and co-owner Jean Broillet IV stepping aside from operations. Now, several former employees are coming forward to share more details of the toxic culture at the brewery.

And: Philadelphia wants to change some schools’ schedules by as much as two hours. People are up in arms.

“Pray to whatever deity you subscribe to for nice weather,” said Reza Khan a week before Memorial Day. He’s been selling T-shirts, sunscreen, and towels to tourists for decades. This weekend’s forecast for New Jersey and the Philly region isn’t looking too summery — with widespread rainfall looking near-certain for Friday.

This weather isn’t the best for the unofficial kickoff weekend of summer, especially for businesses on the Shore that have struggled during this past year in the pandemic. Many of them depend on the summer visitors that some restaurants couldn’t serve safely during the pandemic. But many owners are still confident that this season will be a jackpot and a welcome rebound.

Reporter Jason Nark takes you to the Shore to see how business owners are preparing for Memorial Day.

When account after account of sexism and mistreatment at Tired Hands Brewing Co. appeared on brewer Brienne Allan’s Instagram last week, some fans of the Ardmore brewery were taken aback and disappointed. The stories ranged in severity from servers being belittled in public to a line cook being physically assaulted by another employee with no repercussions. But several former employees were not surprised.

“We all saw it happening, but we couldn’t scream about it until now,” said Allison Hoover, a former server. Hoover and others were emboldened to speak after seeing the posts. They described a particularly negative environment dominated by a “dude-bro culture” and exacerbated by uneven handling of serious complaints and offenses. The company leadership acknowledges the toxic culture, and is planning to implement a profit-sharing model, and a third-party HR audit.

See inside the toxic culture at Tired Hands from reporter Jenn Ladd.

What you need to know today

Opinions

“The belief that ‘no one wants to work anymore’ is trash. It’s a classist trope and a gross oversimplification. I don’t deny some people are bums who would rather play Fortnite and wait on a government check than go out and work for a living. But it’s not everybody,” writes columnist Jenice Armstrong on why you shouldn’t believe that no one wants to work anymore.

Bring that same Philly Weekly fury to every city institution that dehumanizes homicide victims, writes columnist Helen Ubiñas on the alt paper’s contest to guess the number of murders in the city.

Philly will waste the big opportunity that comes with the $1.4 billion American Rescue Plan funds if they’re not used strategically, writes Philadelphia City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart.

The Republican assault on abortion rights is raising the stakes for Pennsylvania’s 2022 governor race, writes the Inquirer Editorial Board.

Your Daily Dose of | Shore swimming

Heading to the beach is an essential part of a Jersey Shore vacation: tasting the Atlantic’s brine, swimming with its current, splashing against its waves. But it can be expensive because most towns require and enforce the use of beach tags in order to visit. However, New Jersey does have five guarded ocean beaches that serve the public free of charge. Here’s how to swim at the beach for free.