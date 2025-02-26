🏘️ The building of Toll Brothers | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Nearly 60 years after building its first two homes in Elkins Park, the Montgomery County company founded by Bob and Bruce Toll has become nationally known in luxury housing. Today’s top story is about how Toll Brothers built its brand from its Philly-area roots up.

And the Philadelphia School District will continue to allow transgender athletes to participate in sports that match their gender identity. The move breaks with the state’s interscholastic athletics governing body, which passed a policy that sides with an executive order from President Donald Trump.

In its six decades, Toll Brothers has become a household name for those seeking luxury homes in the Philadelphia region and beyond.

🏘️ The Fort Washington-based company counts 11,000 new homes completed in the last year alone, with its houses fetching an average price of around $900,000.

🏘️ The company has also built apartments, and was behind a controversial 24-story condominium project that brought the demotion of six buildings on Jewelers Row before Toll Brothers killed it during the COVID-19 pandemic.

🏘️ It’s a challenging moment for the real estate industry. Experts predict “muddy waters ahead,” thanks to an overall housing shortage, high borrowing costs, and possible impact from the Trump administration’s actions on tariffs.

Real estate reporter Kevin Riordan digs into the Toll Brothers legacy and its place in the national housing landscape.

In other housing news:

Only 15% of Zillow home listings were affordable for the typical Black household in the Philadelphia area in 2024, versus 54% for the typical white household. That affordability gap in home listings was larger here than in the United States as a whole, according to Zillow. A lawyer hired to help a Chester County couple close on a home in Downingtown was charged with pocketing nearly $43,000 they gave him to pay outstanding taxes on the home and register the deed.

The Philly school district has indicated it will ignore a new rule from the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association that bans transgender athletes from participating in sports that match their gender identities.

The district’s affirmation comes in defiance of the Trump administration, which earlier this month put forth an executive order that would rescind federal funding for educational institutions that allow transgender girls to compete on girls’ sports teams.

Philly’s stance also continues a progressive policy that has been in place since 2016. Other school districts in the region have not yet commented on the PIAA policy, saying they are still reviewing it.

Education reporters Kristen A. Graham and Maddie Hanna have the details.

What you should know today

What we’re...

⚾ Learning about: Dick Allen, the Phillies slugger who was also one of baseball’s most misunderstood players.

🎟️ Snagging: Tickets to Wu-Tang Clan’s July show in Philadelphia, the final performance of their final tour.

🍬 Curious about: Freeze-dried candy, the beloved-by-TikTok specialty at South Philly’s new Sugar Crunch Market.

🛤️ Considering: The risk of an East Palestine train disaster happening in Philly next.

