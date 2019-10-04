Philadelphia could soon have new regulations in place to govern how transgender children are treated in places ranging from schools to rec centers to sports clubs. City Council has unanimously passed the measure, which could take effect next year at the earliest. Meanwhile, District Attorney Larry Krasner wants people to know about the impact he’s had on the city’s justice landscape. So, he’s launched a website for that.

City Council passes bill on treatment of trans youth

Philadelphia City Council has approved a bill that will change requirements for Philly youth organizations when it comes to accommodations for transgender kids. Mayor Jim Kenney is expected to sign the bill that would take effect next year.

The mandate, passed unanimously, makes the School District of Philadelphia’s progressive guidelines a uniform, citywide nondiscrimination policy. But, the measure will extend beyond schools.

Youth organizations across the city will be required to treat transgender and nonbinary youth according to their gender identity. It also requires antidiscrimination training for staffers.

DA Larry Krasner launches website to track office’s impact

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner was sworn in last year after promising to curb mass incarceration — a central theme of his campaign. Now, he’ll make it front and center during his tenure.

His office says it has charged 26% fewer cases so far this year than through the same date in 2014. Similar stats were published on a new website that Krasner’s office launched to offer insight into his efforts to change the criminal justice system.

On Thursday, Krasner said the site is “maybe the most important announcement we’ve made to date.” But it comes with some self-admitted and significant caveats.

N.J. baby born with half a skull is 7 months removed from extraordinary surgery

Maria and Augusto Santa Maria got used to doctors telling them “your baby is going to die.” Baby Lucas was born at 35 weeks with no skull above his eyebrows and ears.

Now, 7 months later, Lucas is still alive — eating and sleeping like a champ and holding his head up.

It’s the result of a highly unusual surgery that Lucas underwent at Hackensack University Medical Center. It’s unknown whether he’ll ever learn to walk or talk, but all his parents wanted was the chance to hold him at home, even for a day. Now, that seems practically routine.

Angry White House birds
“While the decline is progress, there is no denying [Philadelphia’s poverty rate] is still too high and we cannot relax our efforts. In fact, we must be bolder and pick up the pace. As Washington remains mired in partisan gridlock, the burden falls heavily on all of us locally.” — Mayor Kenney writes that Philadelphia’s leaders must remain committed to fighting poverty.

Alissa Eberle desperately wanted to create neon signs and thanks to her mentor, she did. Now, she’s forging her own path as one of the only women in the Philly area’s glass bending scene.