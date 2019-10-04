Philadelphia could soon have new regulations in place to govern how transgender children are treated in places ranging from schools to rec centers to sports clubs. City Council has unanimously passed the measure, which could take effect next year at the earliest. Meanwhile, District Attorney Larry Krasner wants people to know about the impact he’s had on the city’s justice landscape. So, he’s launched a website for that.
Philadelphia City Council has approved a bill that will change requirements for Philly youth organizations when it comes to accommodations for transgender kids. Mayor Jim Kenney is expected to sign the bill that would take effect next year.
The mandate, passed unanimously, makes the School District of Philadelphia’s progressive guidelines a uniform, citywide nondiscrimination policy. But, the measure will extend beyond schools.
Youth organizations across the city will be required to treat transgender and nonbinary youth according to their gender identity. It also requires antidiscrimination training for staffers.
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner was sworn in last year after promising to curb mass incarceration — a central theme of his campaign. Now, he’ll make it front and center during his tenure.
His office says it has charged 26% fewer cases so far this year than through the same date in 2014. Similar stats were published on a new website that Krasner’s office launched to offer insight into his efforts to change the criminal justice system.
On Thursday, Krasner said the site is “maybe the most important announcement we’ve made to date.” But it comes with some self-admitted and significant caveats.
Maria and Augusto Santa Maria got used to doctors telling them “your baby is going to die.” Baby Lucas was born at 35 weeks with no skull above his eyebrows and ears.
Now, 7 months later, Lucas is still alive — eating and sleeping like a champ and holding his head up.
It’s the result of a highly unusual surgery that Lucas underwent at Hackensack University Medical Center. It’s unknown whether he’ll ever learn to walk or talk, but all his parents wanted was the chance to hold him at home, even for a day. Now, that seems practically routine.
- Federal authorities announced charges Thursday against an alleged New Jersey mastermind behind a $400,000 GoFundMe scam.
- A new report sheds light on how cable companies could be adding hundreds of dollars a year to your bill without you even knowing.
- A Haddonfield teacher has been named New Jersey’s Teacher of the Year — her second significant milestone this week to have happened at the school.
- Elsewhere in the Garden State, Atlantic City’s mayor pleaded guilty Thursday to stealing from a youth nonprofit he cofounded. Later in the day, Frank M. Gilliam Jr. resigned from office “with a heavy heart.”
- And Philadelphia’s mayor will spend next week in Copenhagen, talking climate change with leaders from around the world.
- A building trades union plans to provide free repairs to North Philly homes damaged during August’s police standoff, officials said yesterday.
- The Delaware River is getting extra spooky just in time for Halloween. Are you planning to catch a glimpse of the Ghost Ship?
- Jason Kelce wears a lot of hats: Eagles center. Model. Mummer. Philadelphia Orchestra musician. Public Speaker. And now, dad.
- God Bless America will still be heard during important Flyers games, but it won’t be Kate Smith’s rendition. The team is removing the late singer because of controversial lyrics in some of her songs.
- Many of The Roots’ hit songs wouldn’t have been the same without the band’s secret weapon. He’s happy with his gig, but he’s ready to go solo for the first time.
- Nothing says fall like sipping a pumpkin-spiced beverage. But that’s not the only flavor of the season. Reporter Grace Dickinson rounds up six autumnal drinks you must try in Philly.
“While the decline is progress, there is no denying [Philadelphia’s poverty rate] is still too high and we cannot relax our efforts. In fact, we must be bolder and pick up the pace. As Washington remains mired in partisan gridlock, the burden falls heavily on all of us locally.” — Mayor Kenney writes that Philadelphia’s leaders must remain committed to fighting poverty.
- A bill approved by the Pennsylvania House Judiciary Committee aims to scare Pennsylvania towns away from addressing local gun issues, writes Villanova law professor Ann Juliano.
- Columnist Will Bunch writes that eight months into Attorney General William Barr’s tenure with the Justice Department, America has witnessed how far the department will go to combat President Trump’s enemies.
- Building a relationship can be hard, but Facebook wants to help. The Atlantic examines Facebook Dating and why the social media site would get into an already crowded field.
- If Facebook Dating works and you wind up walking down the aisle, Vox offers an explainer on how to avoid all the different types of wedding drama.
Alissa Eberle desperately wanted to create neon signs and thanks to her mentor, she did. Now, she’s forging her own path as one of the only women in the Philly area’s glass bending scene.