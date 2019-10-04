View this post on Instagram

It's spooky season and our first ghost ship has arrived! See it for yourself along the @delawareriverwaterfront at Race Street Pier. October 4th through November 3rd Wednesday through Sunday from 7pm to 10pm. (created by @bianglestudio; curated by Ryan Strand Greenberg)