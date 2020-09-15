Yesterday, we relaunched one of our newsletters from last winter: The Inquirer Sports Daily. Each weekday morning, one of our sports editors will send you an email with the best of my colleagues' sports coverage. If you’re not already signed up, you can do so here.

Two coronavirus-related stories lead today’s newsletter. One is focused on the “gray area” about enforcing mask-wearing at Independence National Historical Park. The other focuses on a federal judge’s ruling that calls some of Gov. Tom Wolf’s coronavirus measures unconstitutional.

— Josh Rosenblat (@joshrosenblat, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

Are masks required at the Liberty Bell? ‘It’s a gray area’

A visitor looks at the Liberty Bell at the Independence National Historical Park on Sept. 12, 2020.
YONG KIM / Staff Photographer
A visitor looks at the Liberty Bell at the Independence National Historical Park on Sept. 12, 2020.

When visitors visit the now-reopened Liberty Bell and Independence National Historical Park, they’re met with some mixed messages, my colleague Samantha Melamed reports. While signs say that “face coverings are required per city/state" orders, the official policy of the Department of the Interior, which oversees national parks, is that masks are not required.

Staff can suggest wearing masks, but cannot enforce that. A spokesperson said Independence Park carefully considered social-distancing protocols but masks are still “a gray area.”

Federal court rules that Gov. Wolf’s COVID-19 business closures and limit on gatherings are unconstitutional

U.S. District Judge William S. Stickman IV ruled yesterday that key components of Gov. Tom Wolf’s coronavirus mitigation strategy are “unconstitutional.”

The Wolf administration will file an appeal and seek a stay to temporarily block the decision, according to the governor’s spokesperson.

What you need to know today

Through your eyes | #OurPhilly

@staceyelle/Instagram

I love the movement and color in this shot from @staceyelle. Thanks for sharing.

That’s interesting

Opinions

Cowboys put out a welcome mat for the coronavirus in Dallas
Rob Tornoe / Staff
Cowboys put out a welcome mat for the coronavirus in Dallas

“Treating our veterans with dignity and respect must be paramount. It’s my hope that when Americans encounter a disabled veteran, that they first and foremost experience compassion and reverence.” — writes Xavior Robinson, who served for six years in the Army, about President Trump’s reported comments about disabled veterans.

What we’re reading

Your Daily Dose of | The UpSide

Lisa Mollet, a waitress at Empire Diner, poses for a portrait next to a car that a couple who are customers gave her in Brooklawn, N.J.
HEATHER KHALIFA / Staff Photographer
Lisa Mollet, a waitress at Empire Diner, poses for a portrait next to a car that a couple who are customers gave her in Brooklawn, N.J.

Lisa Mollet has gotten some pretty generous trips in her 15-plus years as a restaurant server. But one surpassed them all when a pair of Mollet’s customers at the Empire Diner in Brooklawn left her the keys to a 2006 Nissan Altima they no longer needed.